Des Moines Register does not release last Iowa Poll due to polling error

The final Des Moines Register / CNN / Mediacom Iowa Poll will not be released as planned Saturday night. A statement issued by the Des Moines Register said, “Nothing is more important to the Register and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll. Today, a respondent raised a problem regarding how the survey was managed, what the results of It seems that the name of a candidate has been omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name the desired candidate. “The Registry said it felt it was a single error in an isolated incident, but it hasn’t confirmed that yet. “The register has been publishing the Iowa Poll for 76 years and is considered the gold standard in the political poll. Selzer & Co., which conducts the poll, is known for its excellent polls. It is imperative when an Iowa Poll (is done) ) that there is confidence that the data accurately reflects the opinions of Iowans. “A tweet from Jonathan Martin, national correspondent with the New York Times, said:” The @DMRegister considers whether they will release their (Iowa Poll) as planned tonight after the @ PeteButtigieg camp complained that its name had left at least one survey questionnaire. ” On January 10, Iowa Poll put Senator Bernie Sanders at 20% for the Iowa Democratic presidential candidate. Senator Elizabeth Warren with 17%, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 16% and Joe Biden with 15%. The margin of error for the January poll was 3.9 percentage points.

The final Des Moines Register / CNN / Mediacom Iowa Poll will not be released as planned Saturday night.

A statement issued by the Des Moines Register said, “Nothing is more important to the Register and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll. Today, a respondent raised a problem regarding how the survey was managed, what the results of It seems that the name of a candidate has been omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name the desired candidate. “

The registry said it believes it was a single error in an isolated incident, but it has not yet confirmed it.

“The register has been publishing the Iowa Poll for 76 years and is considered the gold standard in the political poll. Selzer & Co., which conducts the poll, is known for its excellent polls. It is imperative when an Iowa Poll (is done) ) that there is confidence that the data accurately reflects the opinions of Iowans. ”

A tweet from Jonathan Martin, national correspondent with the New York Times, said: “The @DMRegister considers whether they will release their (Iowa Poll) as planned tonight after the @ PeteButtigieg camp complained that its name had left at least one survey questionnaire. “

On January 10, Iowa Poll put Senator Bernie Sanders at 20% for the Iowa Democratic presidential candidate. Senator Elizabeth Warren with 17%, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 16% and Joe Biden with 15%.

The margin of error for the January poll was 3.9 percentage points.

. (TagsToTranslate) Iowa