Dershahn does in Trenton

It looks like it’s either sinking or swimming for the Trenton Golden Hawks when it comes to scoring goals.

They could not collect much Sunday evening, 5-1 for the Cobourg Cougars. Cobourg goalkeeper Dershahn Stewart was fantastic and earned 44 times a win.

They scored 23 goals in the three previous games and only managed to beat the goalkeeper once on Sunday.

However, Trenton would win the weekend and got four of a possible six points, after victories against Cobourg Thursday (9-1) and in Wellington Friday (4-1).

Head Coach Peter Goulet tells Quinte News that it was not their night.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Peter-Goulet-1.mp3

He adds that meeting four times in three weeks leads to fiercely fought battles.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Peter-Goulet-2.mp3

Trenton continues to lead the East Division of the OJHL with 9 points, but Wellington breathes out their necks. They are seven points back, but have five games in their hand.

The GHawks are free until Friday when they welcome Cobourg again on Friday. The two teams played four times in January.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM

The Wellington Dukes are also free until Friday when they start a home and home with the Lindsay Muskies.

.