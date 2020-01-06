Derrick Favors takes on Utah Jazz for the first time since his trade with the New Orleans Pelicans

Loading...

NEW ORLEANS – Before the first game of Utah Jazz against former teammate Derrick Favors, now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, everything went as usual.

“They’re going to go out and try to kick us (butt) and most of all try to kick my butt so I have to be ready,” said Favors with a laugh. “After the game, we can shake hands and hug and all that.”

Favors, a Jazz fan favorite who spent most of his 10-year career in Utah, was traded to the Pelicans in July, but that decision didn’t stop him from staying in touch with his former teammates. and other members of the Jazz organization.

“We send text messages from time to time when we have free time and we check each other,” said Favors.

Before the game on Monday evening, in the halls of the Smoothie King Center, Jazz Vice President of Communications Derek Garduño handed Favors a bag of homemade beef jerky. While Favors was with Jazz, Garduño’s house specialty was a Favors favorite and the 28-year-old striker / center said he asked for it all the time when he was in Salt Lake City.

Throughout the Jazz lineup, players have noted how good a friend and teammate Favors was when he was with Jazz. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert both referred to Favors as their brother and said he would always be their friend.

Joe Ingles, who noted that it would be odd to play against Favors because he had never had to do it before and that he would definitely pursue him in the game, added that on the field, Favors was always improving things for the Jazz.

“On and off the field, just an amazing guy,” said Ingles. “He is one of the best greats I have ever played with. What he did was not only to help me individually, because I could throw that rebound pass and I knew it was a help to every time, I’ll be happy to see him tonight. “

Favors said the transition from the exchange was difficult at first, getting used to new teammates, a new city and a new system for the first time in his first year in the league. Things were a little more difficult when Favors’ mother, Deandra, died suddenly at the age of 55 in late November.

Many jazz players sent their condolences and best wishes to Favors after the death of his mother and were eager to do the same in person on Monday.

“Just like anything, it’s good to see him and it’s good to see him smile,” said jazz coach Quin Snyder.

Things leveled for Favors, who became an important part of the Pelicans’ starting unit, averaging 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

“I think I’m more comfortable now than in the first game,” said Favors. “I have fun and I love my time here.”