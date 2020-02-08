Derrick ‘DJ’ Nix talks about Tar Heels after an unofficial visit

Derrick ‘DJ’ Nix speaks about the UNC basketball program after an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill last weekend

Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels want to get off to a good start with the 2022 recruitment class. In the table for Tar Heels’ disappointing 71-70 loss to Boston College last Saturday, 6-foot-7 striker was small Derrick ‘DJ’ Nix.

“The atmosphere was incredible,” said Nix. “It’s one of the high points for college enthusiasts in our country. It was cool because I saw one of my former teammates in Jairius Hamilton (I played with him in the Summer League) and his brother Jared playing. Both of them played for BC and I had the opportunity to talk to Jairius before the game. It got very loud there – especially in clutch moments for BC. I was sitting right behind the bench with my mother and father. I appreciate the invitation from UNC and their motivation to continue working on mine Exploiting potential. “

Nix is ​​a sophomore at the Cannon School in Concord, North Carolina, and one of the state’s most respected prospects. HoopSeen placed Nix third behind North Carolina 5-star point guard Jaden Bradley and MJ Rice from Durham Academy.

Nix played a large part in the Cannon School’s 23: 6 record this season and the unbeaten 9: 0 record in the conference game. He’s heard of college coaches since he was a freshman and we expect his recruitment to increase over the next few years.

He has heard of Auburn, Brown, Charlotte, East Tennessee, Florida, Harvard, Houston Baptist, Louisville, Notre Dame, South Alabama and Texas Tech, among others. Nix has reportedly left most of the fanfare to his coaches and parents as he continues to focus on his body and game.

“I was working on my game in the gym and was with my school team to prepare for the upcoming season,” said Nix to Phenom Hoops last summer. “While I went to the gym to improve all parts of my game, I focused on shooting. For my travel team, I accepted the invitation and challenge to play two classes with Team Charlotte 17u. Coach Jeff helps me realize my potential by doing my best and encouraging me to play with my game in his system. “

Be sure that Nix will become an increasingly popular destination for college basketball programs in the coming months as he proves to be a valuable player with a huge upward trend. And although it is currently not rated by ESPN or 247Sports, it is expected that it will be when everything is said and done.

Next: Tar Heels will wear special uniforms against Duke on Saturday

Follow Keeping It Heel for the latest information on Derrick ‘DJ’ Nix and all of UNC basketball.