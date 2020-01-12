DeRozan scores 25 points to lead Spurs to 105-104 victory over Raptors | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Marc Gasol – who wore a T-shirt with the text “There is no planet B” – played his 12th consecutive game, while Fred VanVleet was eliminated for his third in a row. Both have hamstring injuries.

The Raptors were in the lead most of the night and, in the middle of an entertaining third quarter, had a lead of 18 points on each other. Kyle Lowry and Derrick White went up at a certain point and competed for a loose ball. Lowry landed inches from where his young son sat and gave his son a quick kiss before running back to court.

The Raptors led 82-69 to start the fourth, but a basket from LaMarcus Aldridge and a few free throws from DeRozan covered a 21-5 Spurs-run that gave San Antonio a three-point lead with 5:31 to play . White scored on a long sweater to make the Spurs nine. Lowry, Powell and Ibaka reacted with back-to-back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game with 1:17 to play, causing the Scotiabank Arena crowd to get into a frenzy.

But Marco Belinelli hit an open three with 28 seconds left, Siakam missed a layout, after which DeRozan sprinted a defensive ramp that was chased by Lowry, who polluted his friend and old teammate. The free throws of DeRozan with 9.3 seconds made for the win.

Lowry scored three on a catch-and-shoot three with four seconds to go, Aldridge missed two free throws and Siakam’s final shot on the buzzer was out of goal.

DeRozan arrived in Toronto and played some of the best basketballs of his career – he had scored 20 plus points in the 10 previous games and became the first Spurs player in history to do that.

“Just sort it out,” DeRozan had said before the game. “I always try to analyze myself as much as possible when things are going well and especially when things are going badly. And I’m just a basketball fan. I always watch games where I can steal a move, wonder why a certain man can reach the free throw line a certain amount of times or get a certain shot, or whatever it is. They are such small things that I try to figure out. “

It was DeRozan’s second game in Toronto since the blockbuster who also sent Jakob Poeltl to the Spurs. The Raptors beat San Antonio 120-117 in Toronto last February when Leonard stole the ball from DeRozan and scored on a leading dunk. Leonard drank two free throws in the final seconds, while the Toronto crowd “M-V-P!”

Siakam was clearly happy to be back on the floor and smiled broadly when he was introduced to the starting position of the Raptors. He then went to work and made nine runs on his first shots before the game was five minutes old. His three-pointer raised the Raptors by 12 mid-quarter. Toronto took a 28-21 advantage in the second.

Powell’s three midway through the second saw Toronto go back with 12, and the Raptors broke apart 51-43 at halftime.

Toronto shot only 32 percent of the long distance in the first half, but San Antonio was even worse with 20 percent.

The Raptors go to Oklahoma City on Wednesday and then return home on Friday to accommodate Washington.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 12, 2020.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press