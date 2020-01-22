Celtic’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has named the Irish Times the fourth richest person in Ireland on a list of billionaires!

The majority shareholder of Celtic comfortably made the list of 17 Irish billionaires.

The Irish Times writes:

5 Dermot Desmond: € 2.02 billion (a decrease of € 40 million)

Desmond founded National City Brokers in 1981 in Dublin, which was sold to Ulster Bank in 1994 for £ 39 million. He has investments in a wide range of companies and entities, including Celtic Football Club.

No less than £ 2.02 billion is a mouth water for every person. However, you would not know that the majority shareholder of Celtic is a billionaire because it does not in any way seep into the club.

Desmond has led Lawwell in charge of daily activities and does not even participate in AGMs. At the last AGM he sent his son to sit on a panel with board members

The billionaire rarely goes to games and you will see him at the cup final or the strange game in which we lift the trophy.

Many would like to see Desmond showing more interest in Celtic. There are thousands of supporters who put their hard-earned money on the table for Celtic to support the club and the majority shareholder is sometimes considered to be interested.

With bonuses, payments in kind and his wages, Desmond has allowed Peter Lawwell to become the best pod chief executive in the UK.