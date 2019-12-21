Derek McInnes Makes Serious Ajer Accusation

Loading...

Celtic won 2-1 against Aberdeen and deserved the three points of the day.

Bitter grapes Derek McInnes has chosen to make an accusation of cheating against one of our players tonight after Sam Cosgrove was sent to a reckless challenge against the Norwegian.

With the game sitting at 2-1, Ajer made a world class tackle that prevented Aberdeen and Cosgrove from having the chance to match. The defender won the ball cleanly before jumping and keeping the ball in play. At that moment, Cosgrove ran to the rhythm knowing very well what he was doing and threw himself recklessly to Ajer. He was ejected and rightly so, but McInnes insists that Ajer milked him, the game acted and then winked at Cosgrove from the ground.

🗣 Derek McInnes on the red Cosgrove card:

"When you enter at a speed like that, you must make sure you get the ball and 100% is a brilliant tackle."

"You have Ajer big winking at him and laughing at him lying on the floor, it's not bad at all."

– Superscoreboard (@ClydeSSB) December 21, 2019

McInnes has a history of supporting his players in absurd situations. Aberdeen was overtaken today and his striker saw red fog when Ajer won the ball. Simple as that.