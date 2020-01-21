Derek Jeter and Larry Walker voted for Hall of Fame

Yankees legend Derek Jeter and Rockies MVP Larry Walker were both elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, albeit in very different ways.

Jeter lost a 100% vote. Walker finished with only six votes more than the minimum necessary.

BBWAA elects Derek Jeter, Larry Walker. https://t.co/XeuIE8xL0S pic.twitter.com/E2LGbD3yvN

Jeter’s candidacy needed no explanation. With five World Series rings, gold gloves and silver sluggers, its trophy case is one of the most decorated in baseball history. He has racked up 3,465 hits, 544 doubles, 260 homers and 72.4 WAR in 20 years, all with the Yankees.

He received the highest percentage of votes (99.7%) for a position player ever.

The election of Walker is one of the great return stories in the history of Hall of Fame voting. Walker won only 10.2% of the vote in 2014, his fourth year of voting. Its voice percentage increased from 34.1% to 54.6% in 2019, then again to 76.6% in 2020.

A 17-year-old MLB veterinarian, Walker won three batting titles and Silver Sluggers, seven Gold Gloves and was voted the most valuable player in the National League in 1997. Although some of his 383 career home runs and 1,311 RBI is a product of playing in Colorado for 10 years, its 141 OPS + and 72.7 WAR career – statistics that take it into consideration in Coors Field – are worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Jeter and Walker to join catcher Ted Simmons and director of MLBPA Marvin Miller as a class of 2020. Simmons and Miller were elected via the committee of the modern baseball era in December.

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling once again, the 75% of votes required were reconciled, but they were not enshrined. Schilling finished with 70% of the votes, which means that it is very likely to be devoted in 2021. Clemens obtained 61% of the votes and the bonds 60.7%.

Omar Vizquel was the only other player to finish with more than half the vote (52.6%).

Among the players who were almost enshrined, Scott Rolen doubled its total votes compared to last year. Gary Sheffield, Billy wagner, Todd Helton and Andruw Jones also saw double-digit gains this vote.

Change from last year:

Walker: +22.0

Rolen: +18.1

Sheffield: +16.9

Wagner: +15

Helton: +12.7

Jones: +11.9

Vizquel: +9.8

Schilling: +9.1

Kent: +9.4

Ramirez: +5.4

Sosa: +5.4

Obligations: +1.6

Clemens: +1.5

Pettitte: +1.4

