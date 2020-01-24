Derek Hough defends Sister Julianne Hough's exorcism video

Julianne Hough’s brother jumps to her defense after her creepy exorcistic energy treatment has taken the Internet by storm.

Julianne Hough and Derek Hough Getty Images

“This stuff looks crazy and crazy, but it’s a pretty wild experience to dive into it with an understanding of pure energy,” 34-year-old Derek Hough wrote on Instagram on Friday. “Maybe ahead of its time, but it’s worth being open.”

The fans were amazed when the personality “Dancing with the Stars” [31] went through an energy treatment at the World Economic Forum in Davos [Switzerland] on Wednesday, which made the dancer twitch and scream.

The person behind the treatment, Dr. John Amaral said: “There is always a tremendous loss of energy and a sense of relief, liberation and freedom.”

Internet users were afraid of the display, but Hough doesn’t seem to be surprised at any of it.

“I had the best time to share my trip and discuss the power of movement alongside these inspiring, brilliant and innovative souls,” she wrote on Instagram after the video went viral. “Thank you for having me # WEF2020 #Davos ❤️”