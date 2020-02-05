Derek Fordjour, artist collected by Jay Z, indicted by former patron and gallery

A hot artist whose work is being collected by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, as well as Drake, is being sued by a gallery that says he discovered it because he would have abandoned a deal to deliver 20 works of art.

The Robert Blumenthal Gallery sues artist Derek Fordjour for $ 1.45 million, according to court documents filed in New York this week. The gallery claims that he visited Fordjour’s studio in 2014 when the artist was a struggling MFA student at Hunter College and reached an agreement to pay him $ 20,000 in advance for 20 works of art.

“Blumenthal acknowledged that Fordjour had an artistic vision and that he could become a successful artist. Blumenthal wanted to promote Fordjour’s career by providing gallery representation and financial support, “the suit says.

But: “For a number of years, Fordjour has finally delivered 13 of the 20 artworks, but he has failed and refused to provide the balance of the artwork despite repeated requests to do so,” the newspapers claim. The suit says that Fordjour has achieved great success – with work selling as much as $ 250,000 – in museums, including the Whitney.

The suit also claims that Blumenthal helped Fordjour by lending him money and organizing exhibitions to show his work.

The case was filed by lawyer Mark Seidenfeld for Blumenthal, and the gallerist told us in a statement: “I did not want to take legal action against Derek, but I have no choice because the statute of limitations on our contract expires on July 2. I have six years ago, twenty works prepaid and it is his responsibility to honor our agreement and deliver the remaining seven. “

Fordjour and his current representatives at Petzel Gallery in New York did not return.

Last year, Jay-Z and Beyonce reportedly grabbed a Fordjour work called “Top-Ten ALLSTARS” for $ 200,000 at the Frieze New York art fair.

.