Derek Carr addresses rumors about the future of his Raiders – The Reporter

ALAMEDA – Derek Carr smiled when asked on Monday about reports of his future with the Raiders.

"We'll see when that time comes," Carr said. "They're probably tired of us talking about it… I had some good meetings with my coaches. I'm looking forward to Las Vegas."

Carr made it clear that after the defeat of Sunday 16-15 against the Denver Broncos, he is part of the Raiders in the future. Less than 14 hours later, Carr almost doubled in that belief, only this time it was more moderate, to the point and much less expansive.

The six-year veteran reiterated that the process towards the 2020 season has already begun.

"I already started with that," Carr said. "I talked about some things with the coaches, my offensive coaches. We have already started running. "

The numbers say that Carr had his best season: 4,054 yards, a completion rate of 70.1, only eight interceptions and a passer rating of 100.8. He attributes it to being in coach Jon Gruden's system for a second season. Carr's best statistical year before 2020 was in 2016 in his second year under coach Jack Del Rio and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

"I don't think it's a surprise that my second time on the same system, Year 2, was my best year," Carr said. "By far, statistically, they were career records in almost everything except victories. So we need to get more victories and I think everyone will relax. "

Carr compares this season with 2015, when the Raiders were 7-9 and were about to leave 12-4 the following season before he finished with a broken leg on Christmas Eve against the Indianapolis Colts.

"It feels very similar, but it feels better because everyone is very young and hungry," Carr said. "We really see what can happen. We feel we should have won 10 games, looking back. . . We are sitting here having very different conversations. We are preparing for a playoff game. That's how close this game is. "

It seems that Carr is ready for a change of scenery while planning to wear the same uniform. When asked if he was waiting for Las Vegas, Carr said: “A lot. It's exciting. I think it's time to get some fresh air. "

