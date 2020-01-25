Dereck Downs brings grit, finish to Calgary Roughnecks

Dereck Downs became a victim of the number game in Connecticut.

Not necessarily thrown at the wolves but certainly from the Wolves.

His landing place?

With the defending champion of the National Lacrosse League, while the Calgary Roughnecks welcomed the young sniper with open arms after being taken over from the New England Black Wolves in early January.

“Absolutely not angry at the move,” said 24-year-old Downs. “I was called by my coach in New England and informed me that there was a possibility for me in Calgary and that he was happy to have a team that gave me the chance to play. I received the call from Calgary and they welcomed me with open arms.

“And of course I was looking forward to coming to a champion team and seeing what I could do for them.”

Roughnecks fans get the chance to see firsthand what Downs can do for them when he makes his home debut Saturday night with his new crew against the Halifax Thunderbirds (5-0) in the Saddledome (7:30 PM, B / R) Life).

“I heard right away where I was going, and that was pretty exciting,” Downs said about the 2-3 Roughnecks. “A champion team, and I already knew some of the boys.”

Downs came to Calgary in exchange for picks in the third round in the NLL Entry Draft of 2020 and 2022.

Many shooters on the left were the reason why he was considered replaceable by the Black Wolves.

That’s despite shooting the lights in his rookie NLL season last year. The 24-year-old Torontonian, who was a fifth round, 59th overall, by the Black Wolves in 2018, achieved 23 points – including 16 goals – in 15 games.

But this season, he only saw action in one game with the Black Wolves – one goal and one assist count – prior to the exchange.

“We had a lot of talent on the left,” Downs of life said early this year with the Black Wolves. “We were all in pain because of the playing time. So I knew something was going to happen. I didn’t know it would be me, but in the end it was me.

“I don’t regret coming to this team like this. It’s a good opportunity for me. I’m happy for that. It suits me well.”

His debut with the Riggers proved that last week in Upstate New York.

Downs scored two goals – both in the second quarter – to help the Roughnecks bet their biggest lead in a game that they eventually dropped 13-12 to host Rochester Knighthawks.

Aside from loss, the Torontonian showed his wares on both long, fighting defenders – with his long hair flowing out of his helmet – to blast a few sandy targets from tight.

“That is definitely one of the strongest parts of my game – I like to take guys one-on-one to the net,” Downs said. “I can usually beat most of my defenders.

“I don’t know if I was really surprised by my first game,” Downs continued. “I hoped I would come out of the gate warmly, and I hoped I could help the team right away. So I’m certainly pretty happy with that performance.

“I’m really not your standard fundamentally healthy type of player. I definitely have a bit more flair for most of my goals. So sometimes my creativity will come through in my game.”

What immediately showed was the kind of courage and finish that will probably make him a fan favorite – exactly in line with what the Roughnecks buyer expected of him when they made the deal.

“Maybe my hair,” Downs said, chuckling when asked why Calgarians will fall in love with him. “I bring a lot of energy and that lead for the team.”

They both need now – they also need their finish – with all the trials and tribulations they encountered early this season.

Offensive superstar Dane Dobbie stays out of line-up, marking the fifth game on Saturday that he will miss due to a suspension of six games.

And fellow sniper Jesse King will probably miss the game against the Thunderbirds due to an injury. He couldn’t make up for last week’s loss either.

So the Roughnecks definitely need the size and scoring of Downs.

“This is definitely a high scoring team,” said Downs, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound. left-handed shooting game. “We are definitely going to get a number of figures. And I am happy that I can intervene and fill in some gaps and be part of that.

“It was a smooth transition, other than that first loss. It was a close game. And we’ll work it out.”

Saturday’s game is only the second turn of the road for the undefeated T-Birds of the season.

In the meantime, the Roughnecks still have to win at home in two previous attempts.

“Both parties have powerful offenses, so it could be a high scoring game,” Downs added. “It’s definitely a big key. If we can clean up a few things – including violations – we should be on the right side of the board.

“We are definitely contenders – we can compete with everyone in this competition.”

