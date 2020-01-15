THE VILLAGES, Fla. – The sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who attacked them Tuesday Tuesday with a knife outside a gas station in North Florida, researchers said.

Marion County Sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Bloom said at a news conference on Wednesday morning that the delegates had just finished gasifying their vehicles at the Circle K in The Villages when a man jumped out of his vehicle and approached them with a big knife.

None of the delegates was injured, Bloom said. They provided first aid to the man until paramedics arrived and brought him to the hospital. He was declared dead there, Bloom said.

Investigators said they don’t know why the man attacked the delegates. He only lived in southern Marion County and had no previous interaction with the sheriff’s office, according to Bloom.

The names of the deputies or the dead man have not been released. Bloom said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting and report to the public prosecutor.

Both delegates have been placed on administrative leave, which is the standard procedure during a shooting investigation, Bloom said.

The Villages is located southeast of Ocala.

Associated Press, The Associated Press