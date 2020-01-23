Depth is overestimated: Nuggets loss for Houston illustrates the ultimate NBA truth

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reaches for a rebound against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) and sends P.J. Tucker (17) in the second half to Toyota Center.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sport

Stop. Before you go crazy, a few (obvious) recognitions.

Yes. The Nuggets are a much better team if they are healthy.

Yes. The ‘plan’ – consisting of Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Will Barton, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray – is always more effective than the ‘back-up plan’ of last night that got confused, that was released last night in Houston.

And finally, no, I am not saying that the Nuggets had a shot in Houston last night. They didn’t do that.

But here’s the thing. We have been told for quite some time – and we agree – that the Denver Nuggets have one of the best banks in the entire NBA. The Nuggets are deep, deep, deep. They are so deep that it is hard to find minutes for different extremely competent players. Michael Porter Jr. for example, would be a starter for many NBA teams, but didn’t find much floor time in Denver this season, because who’s going to sit? Malik Beasley, another example, would probably play a much more important role in multiple teams – but not in Denver, not if the starters are healthy. Either Paul Millsap or Jermai Grant must begin; the other starts on the couch.

Big problems to have, right? What a luxury to have a few players – if not three or four – on your couch who can start with numerous NBA teams. That is a talented selection, built with a lot of scouting and patience.

And it is true; when the Nuggets are healthy, with a starting line-up that sets its sights on the Western Conference Finals, and a bank that can exhaust just about the “second five” of any NBA team, Denver is built to win a lot of games . If they are healthy, they can. If they are healthy, they will.

But it’s a trap.

There were also years in which the Nuggets, even under George Karl, relied on their couch to regularly win seasonal wins – only to be returned in the late season. Only in 2009, when the Nuggets from five (Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Nene, Dahntay Jones and Kenyon Martin) were really one of the best in the West, did the Nuggets pass the first round of the play-offs under Karl.

There are many reasons why those Nuggets did not continue, but the real reason is the simplest: the best five of the Nuggets were not as good as the best five of the opponent.

A great sofa is a nice luxury in the regular season. This season, the Nuggets bank was responsible for numerous victories. Last night in Houston the rockets might have won 40 points if the Nuggets were no better than average (even with injuries to bench standouts Michael Porter Jr. and Mason Plumlee). All in all, a very good Rockets team ‘at home’ has only won 16 points. (Like I said, the loss was excellent).

In the late season, however, games are much more like the first half of last night’s game – when the Rockets led heavily on their starters, who broadly led the 70-point effort in the first half on their way to a 27-point halftime lead. That lead was extended to 31 at the start of the fourth.

And the point is not that the Rockets start last night were better than the Nuggets starters last night. Of course they were. The point is that in the play-offs it is really only the starters that matter. Because in the playoffs, if your “Two” are correct their “Two”, well, then their “ones” come in. There is no tolerance for losing leads; there is no load management in the playoffs.

Here is the recipe for success in the NBA play-offs: three starters with a “star” or “near star”, two “very good” starters who prefer to play a very specific role, a sixth man who does one thing very well can do (such as shooting or defense), and two guys who can bid for a few minutes and don’t – actually – ruin things.

That is it.

It is not necessarily easy to assemble. But it’s not rocket science either.

If your team does not have that, or something nearby with someone named LeBron or Kawhi, then your team won’t win.

So while looking at the Nuggets, it’s important to realize that the only question we have to ask – or best of all, Tim Connelly – is this: Are our five better than their five?

And if we investigate last season, the answer is “no”.

So while the Nuggets actually improved last summer (with the additions of Grant and Porter, Jr.), they really only improved their already deep bank – which, as proven in Houston, is not nearly as good enough to handle the rockets to run (again, that is understandable).

Now the young starters of Nuggets all have a year of experience, and that helps. But is it enough?

Only time will tell, but history probably does not suggest. Remember that even the Golden State Warriors, who defeated the Nuggets in the first round of the 2013 playoffs, lost in the first round of 2014. It was only in 2015 that their dynasty also formed.

Assuming that Harris, Murray and Millsap regain health relatively quickly, the Nuggets will still set a nice regular season record. But the only way they make noise in the playoffs is if their top five is better than whoever they play.

And there are really only two ways the Nuggets can get considerably better from five: first, Michael Porter Jr. enough minutes to develop and have a major impact by April; or second, an exchange.

I hope the return of Porter Jr. quickly returns to health so that he can take advantage of the minutes that have recently opened. I’ve already written it, but the injuries to the Nuggets starters are a blessing in disguise. Having a new difference maker (hint: Michael Porter Jr.) in the first five is the only way the Nuggets go further than last season.

Because in the play-offs it is your five against their five.