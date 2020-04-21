Depressed Victoria Beckham is ‘having the worst week’ amid criticism ‘unfair’ because of her decision to leave staff – The Scottish Sun

VICTORIA Beckham was annoyed with the “unfair reaction” after hearing the news that he was screwing staff and would use taxpayers’ money to pay their wages.

Sources close to the former Spice Girl, whose family is estimated to be worth around £ 335 million, revealed that the designer had experienced “the worst week” when he was criticized for the decision.

⚠️ Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

4

Victoria announced that he was resigning his staff. Credit: PA: Association Press

“Victoria told friends that despite her birthday, it was ‘the worst week,'” the insider told The Sun.

“He didn’t think it was fair he was slammed because of something many companies and businesses were doing. He thought it was unfair and didn’t know the reaction would be this bad.”

Piers Morgan was among the voices criticizing the star, chirping after he appeared on Together At Home: “Sorry, but this makes me puke. If you care so much about the NHS, @victoriabeckham – then why do you take the NHS taxpayers’ money so much? need – and you DO NOT need – to straighten out your staff & sustain your failed business. “

The Victoria team received “no comment” when approached by The Sun Online.

4

Piers slams Victoria

4

Posh reportedly did not receive a salary. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

It was revealed at the weekend that Posh Spice chose not to take his salary during the coronavirus crisis and had lost his senior executive again after his marketing chief quit.

He will use a government scheme, established in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, which will make taxpayers pay 80% of their wages up to £ 2,500 per month per employee per employee.

The Sun revealed Victoria’s plans when its flagship store in Hong Kong faced closure and she focused her attention on her young beauty brand.

Victoria, who was 46 years old on Friday, recently stated 20 percent of all profits will go to the food bank during the pandemic, even though her company announced a loss of more than £ 12 million last year.

Pieces has seen expensive potted plants at West London headquarters and lost his driver.

The departure of the Chief Marketing Officer meant that seven staff members had stopped since January.

Last week, a Victoria spokeswoman said: “We are working hard to ensure our high-value VB team is protected by keeping our business healthy.

“After carefully assessing all of our options, we made the decision to put a portion of staff on an upgraded package.”

4

They hosted a lavish party for the 21st birthday of Brooklyn’s oldest son earlier in the year. Credit: Getty – Contributor

Victoria Beckham Limited has not made a profit since it was launched in 2008.

And although praised by experts, sales fell 16 percent to £ 35 million, according to an account filed in November.

Victoria said at the time: “We are on the right track to break even, but that won’t happen tomorrow.”

Piers Morgan grumbled at Susanna Reid in Good Morning Britain over millionaire Victoria Beckham as she defended herself using a leave scheme