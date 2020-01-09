Loading...

A month after Live Nation and the US Department of Justice agreed to a settlement regarding Live Nation ticketing practices, the Department of Justice has filed court documents detailing allegations of company violations of its antitrust agreements and setting more stringent conditions in the future.

The documents, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, detail several cases in which Live Nation Entertainment would have forced places to use Ticketmaster – the ticketing giant that the company acquired in 2010 – instead of competing ticket providers. Critics of the merger have long complained about stifled competition, and last month rumors began that the GM was preparing a trial against Live Nation for heavily armed locations, an action that violates an agreement that Live Nation has signed with the government in 2010. Last month, Live Nation and the DOJ reached a settlement agreement and also announced new interim rules to govern the ticket giant.

Wednesday’s case details six alleged Live Nation violations dating back to 2012 and up to March 2019. The six sites, which were not publicly identified by the government to protect them from other potential Live Nation actions, had were forced to use Ticketmaster to avoid losing the Live Nation concert business, according to the file.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation executives have explicitly told sites that they will withdraw all concert activity when they move away from Ticketmaster, DOJ said in the file, with a site official telling antitrust officials that the Ticketmaster president reportedly said that “Ticketmaster’s response would be nuclear” if they left, and that “Live Nation would never do another show in our building.” Another venue reported that it had signed a ticketing agreement with a competitor Ticketmaster, and Live Nation stopped contacting the venue for concert opportunities until a month later when the venue withdrew from the agreement for signed with Ticketmaster and was “back in the family”.

In a statement released to Rolling Stone on Thursday, Live Nation said it would continue to fight the Justice Department over the allegations. “Live Nation has resolved this matter to make it clear that it has no interest in threatening or retaliating against sites considering or choosing other ticket companies,” said a company representative. “We strongly disagree with the DOJ’s allegations in the case and the conclusions he seeks to draw from six isolated episodes among some 5,000 ticketing deals negotiated during the life of the consent decree. Nevertheless, in keeping with our decision to settle down, we are now focusing on closing this deal and pursuing the best live event experiences for fans around the world. “

The documents filed by the DOJ on Wednesday included new guidelines for Live Nation – including stipulations that he should be monitored by an “independent administrator” selected by the United States government. Federal actions against Live Nation come as online ticket sales continue to consolidate. Viagogo, based in London, bought a larger Stubhub from Ebay last November, creating one of the largest ticket sellers in the industry.