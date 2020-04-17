Deontay Wilder to plan the fall of Tyson Fury with legend George Foreman when the trilogy rematch was announced – The Scottish Sun

DEONTAY WILDER has asked George Foreman to support his fist brain before the trilogy rematch with Tyson Fury.

The 71-year-old man enjoyed a monumental heavyweight career and now shares “trading tricks” with Wilder.

Getty Images – Getty

Wilder sought new inspiration after being beaten last time

Getty – Contributor

The heavyweight legend Foreman has offered wise advice

Right when Bronze Bomber will face Gypsy King after taking a draw and their two matches so far have yet to be decided, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Promoter Bob Arum has suggested an October date for the WBC title fight, giving Wilder plenty of time to find out with the help of former Foreman’s foreman.

An American, 34, told PBC: “Nice to talk to George.

“You know, George is one of those people who tries to have a little relationship.

“But, you know, you move a lot, and everyone has a schedule and things. But, all this time has been turned off. So it’s always good to have a great conversation at this time.

“We have a great conversation. it was a really good conversation. We talked about many things that happened in his career, you know, good and bad.

“Many different tricks from the trade that happened, and certain things he saw in this fight, and a lot of knowledge that he applied to me.”

Wilder added he hoped to meet Foreman, who shared the ring with people like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier during his 81-career pro career.

COVID IN SPORTS

Star hunters and wagons die from viruses, German stars return to training

United News

Man Utd LIVE News: The latest updates and gossip from Old Trafford

blues news

Chelsea News LIVE: The latest updates and gossip from Stamford Bridge

shooter news

Arsenal News LIVE: The latest updates and gossip from Emirates

WHERE IS FALLON?

Why doesn’t Fallon Sherrock play on the PDC Home Tour?

PITCH IT

Celtic said the surface of the game would be ready for ‘late May / early June’ after work

GIVE US A RING

The five Haye boxers to watch out for once again continued sports after coronavirus

DISPLAY DIM

Berbatov defended Pogba in the Souness line after the intellectual ‘constant’ sniping

Bronze Bronze continued: “He told me how he wanted to show me some methods to strengthen certain parts of my body, and things like that.

“But he certainly dropped some gems for me and it was good to [talk] with him.

“I thought I would, after everything was settled or whatever, I would go out and see George, see him face to face, spend time with him, and take some of the old and good knowledge he had up there.”

Tyson Fury said that Deontay Wilder was only competing for money