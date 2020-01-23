Greg and Deonna had a wonderful relationship that has grown over time. Is Greg still “mansplaining”? Image credit: Lifetime

Deonna was guarded and had not been in a relationship for ten years. Greg was defensive and not adventurous at all.

However, in season 9 of Married at First Sight, viewers saw Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill break through each other’s barriers and learn to love each other. The couple quickly became a crowd favorite and showed what it was all about.

But what has the couple been up to lately?

Deonna has become a new aunt. On Christmas Eve, Deonna’s sister gave birth to an adorable boy named Titan.

Deonna is also related to her season’s brides.

Greg is still related to her dog Sandy.

And Deonna still lets Greg step out of his comfort zone to try new foods.

One of the couple’s biggest tasks is founding a new clothing company. The company is called Akpesiri and was named after Greg (Akpesiri is his middle name and Nigerian).

The name means “Good Life” and the website describes the brand as “an everyday brand that inspires courageous life”. The company sells active clothing and even has some belief-based items.

Greg also owns and is the center director of a math tutoring company, according to Instagram. The company is called Mathnasium of Lake Wylie and their website states that they “make math make sense”.

If you are interested in Akpesiri clothing, you can read this on Akpesiri.com. If you are interested in Mathiterranean of Lake Wylie, you can read this at Mathiterranean.com/lakewylie.

Greg and Deonna seem to have a great place in their marriage as they successfully continue their journey as entrepreneurs.

Married at First Sight will air for life on Wednesday at 8 / 7c.