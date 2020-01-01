Loading...

Brett Rypien

The Denver Broncos signed quarterback Brett Rypien to a futures contract.

He will be officially added to the team roster at the start of the new league year, which begins Wednesday 18 March 2020. Rypien has dressed for three games in his rookie season in the Mile High City.

Rypien can obtain Canadian citizenship because his father Tim was born in Calgary, which makes him eligible for dual citizenship via jus sanguinis. Uncle Mark has quartered the Washington Redskins in two Super Bowl titles.

B.C. Lions have Rypien on their bargaining list while knowing their Canadian lineage and therefore their potential as a national. Rypien impressed the NFL and CFL scouts at the East-West Shrine game in January. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown while leading the West team to victory at Tropicana Field.

The 23-year-old was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL draft and earned a spot on the training list after a solid training camp and pre -season with 21 of 44 goals (61%) for 207 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions.

He started for the Boise State University Broncos since he won the rookie job in 2015, totaling 13,578 yards – summits in conference history Mountain West – and 90 touchdowns, including 30 in his senior season with a 40-13 win and loss record.

As Rypien gains more experience in the NFL, his chances of coming north of the border diminish.