Denver Broncos in Houston Texans Betting Preview

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) with runner Phillip Lindsay (30) during a game stop in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos are touring this week to face the Houston Texans at a start at 1 pm ET in Houston on Sunday afternoon. Texans are nine point favorites. in this game after a stellar victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night. The Broncos are coming to this game after an unexpected victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first start of rookie Drew Lock in the NFL.

See what they have

The Broncos game last week was not normal against the Chargers, since most of the Chargers games make no sense, but gave us a look at the offense with Lock at the helm moving forward. Obviously, these game plans will change if there is a negative game script as this line suggests, and I would worry about a snowball effect. I could see Denver going down and then asking Lock to do too much, which would lead to turnovers most of the time.

I do not expect this to be the case given any circumstance because I believe that this coaching staff understands that this year will not end in a playoff appearance and that this is now about the development of Lock as NFL quarterback and evaluating him throughout the process.

The Broncos will probably be in a position to take a quarterback in the first round if they want next spring, but they have to make sure Lock is worth the investment or not to avoid another quarterback and give him another year to develop and be his starting quarterback next year.

In the confrontation with the Chargers, Lock was 18 of 28 but only won 143 yards through the air. Courtland Sutton had 26 and 33-yard receptions, but Lock didn't have any other passes for more than 11 yards, which is generally worrisome in this confrontation and in any confrontation really.

While I think Lock is more than able to throw the ball down the field, especially in a dome with controlled conditions, I still have to worry that I have not done so in this very limited sample size.

I also don't think the Broncos have the speed threaten Texans 'high school, and I think it's the best to attack Texans' defense. The Broncos will need to involve Sutton in the field early and often extend this defense that doesn't have much speed in high school.

Hot houston

For Texans, I hope they feel comfortable without forcing much in this game. DeAndre Hopkins should be followed by Chris Harris Jr., and he would expect Texans don't force the hopkins ball against a team that doesn't have a lot of explosive plays. This should allow Texans to be very conservative and limit turnovers in this game.

Both teams have strong and rushed defenses, and I hope this game is won by air. While the Broncos high school should give the Texans attacks, Will Fuller should be able to stretch them and create enough space for his offensive to move the ball. The fact that Texans don't have to force the problem in this game is important here, and I think that is very important when analyzing the spread here.

Spread Pick

I like that the Broncos cover the number to +9 here. I think they will be able to make some big plays to score between 17 and 24 points, and that should be enough to cover against a Texans team that is really good but capable of shooting themselves in the foot from time to time. . If Texans win the rotation battle by more than one, I hope they cover, but I think the Broncos will play conservative enough to limit turnovers and limit the scoring margin.

Be sure to check out Denver sports betting for all the news and information about the Broncos, as well as all your favorite Denver-based teams. We also provide all the updates you need on sports betting that will reach the state of Colorado.