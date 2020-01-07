Dental clinic for Londoners with low incomes aims for summer opening

Loading...

A dental student demonstrates a simulation at the Western University Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry. (File photo)

The city’s first physical dental clinic for low-income Londoners could see patients by the summer, the project leader says.

Architects are finalizing plans for the Glen Cairn Community Resource Center dental clinic months after approval of the project by the London City Council.

“It looks like we’re in the summer before we have an official opening,” says Kenneth Wright, dentist, assistant professor at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University and the project organizer.

“I’d like to be there before we can.”

The clinic is run by the London Community Dental Alliance, a registered charity, and includes in-kind contributions from dental programs in the city.

The 1,550 square foot space on the second floor of the building at 244 Adelaide St. will include dental exam rooms, an X-ray room and a sanitary station for dental instruments. The team hopes to submit plans to the city by mid-January, Wright said.

Once the plans have been approved by the town hall, the project will be put out to tender, Wright said. The goal is to start construction shortly after the contract is awarded and get the clinic open by the summer, he said.

In the meantime, the London Community Dental Alliance has already ordered part of the clinic’s equipment and is working on marketing and branding for the new dental practice.

“We do as much as we can compare with these other processes that we have to go through with planning and procurement,” Wright said.

The clinic will help fill a large gap in the dental landscape of London, Wright said. The rates for dental coverage paid by the Ontario social assistance and disability programs are often well below the cost of doing business in a standard dental practice.

The clinic will be positioned to hire these patients and expects to make 4000 to 5,000 appointments a year. Dental practice expects to provide more than $ 440,000 in dental services to the community each year.

Wright has set up the Dental Outreach Community Service program at Western University, a free, mobile dental service that sees more than 200 patients a year, but says it is not enough to meet the needs of the community.

Approximately 99 people end up in London every month for oral health problems, the alliance says. The Middlesex-London Health Unit receives approximately 20 phone calls per month from people with abscesses, toothache or other oral problems.

The London Community Dental Alliance has been fundraising for at least two years and is working behind the scenes at the clinic, Wright said, adding that he wants construction to finally begin.

“I feel a responsibility for those who have supported us and I would like to see things begin to happen,” he said.

jbieman@postmedia.com

twitter.com/JenatLFPress

About the clinic

A dental clinic of 1,550 square meters in Glen Cairn Community Resources Center

Designed to provide dental care to low-income Londoners and people on social assistance

The clinic offers 4,000 to 5,000 appointments annually and provides more than $ 440,000 in dental services to the community each year

Led by a registered charity London Community Dental Alliance

After approval and tendering by the city, the alliance hopes to have the clinic open by the summer