Dennis wipes out and creates a huge overturned truck for Team Parker Schnabel

This is what happens when you drive a giant multi-ton truck at 100 MPH on an uneven road. Photo credit: discovery

The Gold Rush episode doesn’t end on Friday night, but it’s a real misfortune for the Parker Schnabel crew when Dennis Bogart knocks over a truck that carries a lot of paid dirt.

Let me repeat that: Dennis FLIPS completely turned a multi-ton truck! And we have no idea how he’s doing. So you need to tune in to see the entire episode.

The boys watch everything happen and are completely disbelieving as Dennis seems to be fine for a minute. Then we don’t see whether he’s injured or not when the entire vehicle tips over. It is wild footage. And that costs Parker Schnabel time and money.

In our exclusive clip we see Dennis Bogart, Aaron Bo and Brennan Ruault all in their respective vehicles as Parker radios and give the marching orders, how the dirt flies and the back and forth from the cut to the car wash is a fast and fast route.

These huge trucks fly at very unsafe speeds. So it’s no surprise that someone was injured. OSHA and a security inspector would have a day on site to write down the fines on the left and right.

What the hell, Team Schnabel?

In order to be able to move 400 loads in 12 hours, co-foreman Brennan Ruault faces a major challenge. Fill each stone cart into the crater cutout, let it go half a mile to the heap of wages, and return to the cut that is ready to load in just five minutes.

We open with Brennan Ruault, who says: “Parker has just notified me by radio, which means I have to make sure I have enough money for both car washes to run 24 hours straight because we only charge for 12. .. it’s going on, go on, go on, try to keep these facilities running. “

In the next shot, Aaron says, “Oh, we have a hard time … Brendan’s goals are 400 truckloads a day and we have a hard time keeping up.”

Then we see Dennis in his truck saying, “It’s going to be a long end of the season to get all this dirt out of the job, but obviously Parker’s calculator works differently from everyone else, so he pays to make the saying. I guess.”

And now that the trucks are racing at a speed of almost 160 km / h, Brennan suddenly becomes aware that Dennis has gotten out of control in his truck and says: “Dennis !!” While Dennis turns his truck and the boys out of theirs Oil rigs splash come to his rescue. It is probably the most dramatic clip we have ever made for this show.

As fans have seen, the season was also difficult for former beak crew boss Rick Ness while the Viking tidied up Tony Beets.

Exclusive preview of the gold rush on Friday:

In the frame, Dennis rushes past Brennan at unsafe speed and everyone who watches freaks out.

There is a huge bang and Brennan jumps out of his rigging to run to the overturned truck.

Check out the exclusive Gold Rush clip below to see what happens.

Gold Rush will air on Discovery on Friday night at 9 / 8C.