Dennis unveils the battle for mental health behind the Tour de France exit

Loading

When asked directly why he left the Tour de France, Dennis said he was changing in a way he didn’t like.

“Personal family reasons between the person I got into or the environment I was in, which resulted in me, let’s say, not a good or happy person around.” he said.

“This environment was the team environment. It was snowball, it got worse and worse, and in the end I didn’t want to be a statistic of an athlete who might get divorced.”

Dennis believes his mental health has worsened over the past season, prompting his wife, former Australian racing cyclist Melissa Hoskins, to have an “open” conversation about how he was with the Tour of Switzerland in June Work was done.

The time trial specialist did not specify which aspects of the team environment he had to deal with during his nine-month tenure in Bahrain-Merida (now Bahrain McLaren) with which he is in arbitration.

“Accidents were caused that occurred at certain times of the day and either caused sleep or training so that nothing could be done over the weekend – that was a popular step,” he said.

“I’m not going to worry too much about it, but at that point I was still an asset, but there were obviously very clear incentives to move on, and I’m not the person who lies down and admits someone in general use me in any way, shape or form. It was a recipe for disaster. “

Dennis said it was “quite an understatement” to say that he was mentally in a bad place last season, but he doesn’t regret leaving the tour despite the aftermath.

“I didn’t realize how bad I was. I heard a few things about my psyche from my wife – that he has plans to take further measures in my favor and in my favor for mental health – that I actually do until I didn’t know anything, I’m expecting it two or three weeks ago. If you’re in there, you’re obviously not happy, but you don’t realize how bad you are most of the time, “he said.

A growing number of WorldTour cyclists have started seeing sports psychologists through referrals to individuals or teams in recent years, as mental health has been discussed more openly.

Dennis, who has worked regularly with his personal sports psychologist David Spindler after the tour and, in the run-up to his successful title defense at the World Time Trial Championships in September, started the 2020 season with Ineos despite the continuing case of “happy” Cancellation as well as damage to health and reputation are asserted.

“I think until this door is closed it will always come to my mind a bit, but most of the time I don’t think about it and this turning point was when I moved to Ineos,” he said.

Dennis says he doesn’t regret leaving the tour

“That was when it wasn’t so much in my head and the first thing I thought about every time I woke up was that it was ‘OK, cool, I’m in a new place, a better place and let’s go forward’ ,

“I am happy to be in a good place. The people around me notice that I am mentally much better and that is the main thing. Family, friends have really noticed the change since December, so it was a very positive move and I’m very interested that it stays that way. “

There was some doubt as to how the outspoken time trial specialist would suit Ineos. The heavily regulated British squad has a number of Grand Tour competitors that Dennis has worked tirelessly for in recent years. But since he signed it, he has given up on that goal and is instead focusing on smaller stage races like Down Under.

“If I ever win a grand tour or a podium or if I get a good result … I’m in the right place for GC. I just don’t think I really want to do that.” more, “he said.

“It’s a different kind of beast, to say the least. Time trial riders are special in themselves, but GC riders for the Grand Tour are completely different mindsets and need to be 99.9 not only on the bike but also off the bike Sacrifice percent You have to be very well structured, from eating to sleeping to winning the Tour de France.

“I enjoy what I do and I help others try instead to achieve Grand Tour success.”

Most seen in sports

Loading