Dennis Quaid files to change the maintenance payments for twins

Dennis Quaid wants to pay child benefit, but not “at any cost”.

The former “Parent Trap” star filed court documents asking the judge to change the amount he paid to support children to his ex-wife Kimberly Buffington.

According to legal records, the 65-year-old Quaid argues that since the court spends half the time with her 12-year-old twins and has already paid all of her expenses, the amount of his money should be reduced, The Blast reports.

Quaid and Buffington made a covenant in July 2004, but filed for divorce in 2012. Her petition was withdrawn but resubmitted in 2016. He replied to her petition in February 2018, and her divorce was closed in April this year.

They share daughter Zoe and Thomas. Quaid also has another son, 27-year-old Jack, who he shares with his ex-wife Meg Ryan. Before his relationship with the actress “You’ve Got Mail” he was also married to P. J. Soles, who separated in 1983.

Now Quaid has moved on with his 26-year-old fiance Laura Savoie.

He recently mentioned the 39-year-old divide and said in November 2019: “I wasn’t looking for an age gap or for someone who was really younger than me.”

They have been together since June 2019.