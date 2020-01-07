Dennis on song for time trial title after team split

Loading...

The whole story of the split between Dennis and the Bahrain-Merida team has yet to be told, but he says there have been fights in the squad. Eventually this affected his private life and Dennis decided that it was sufficient under most public circumstances.

“In 2019, it was more like fighting in a team and then it would obviously come home and affect me,” said Dennis.

It was more what I do to put my family through this.

“It was the hardest decision I had to make, but the best.”

Dennis only raced again at the World Road Championships in September, where he successfully defended his time trial crown. Bahrain-Merida had terminated his contract on September 13th – before the world championship titles – but announced the split after the event ended on September 29th.

The 29-year-old has been reported to have requested unjustified release, and the issue is currently being negotiated by the World Cycling Federation, the UCI. But Dennis is firmly convinced that the turbulent outcome was the best thing that could have happened.

“If I hadn’t made that call, I’d kick myself,” he said.

I don’t think I would have done the worlds. It would have been against what is good for me. “

Dennis left it too late to sign his two-year contract with Ineos.

“It would always happen, it was just a question of location,” he said. The main concern for me was to be in the right place. In the end, I found the right place … being happy was the key. “

Dennis said he had never seen a team environment as professional as last month’s Ineos Pre-Season Camp.

“It’s been a full 180 since [last year],” he added.

Dennis will open his WorldTour season this month in his hometown of Adelaide on the Tour Down Under that he won five years ago. He will work as a Domestique at the May Giro d’Italia, which will span three separate time trial phases as he prepares for Tokyo.

AAP

