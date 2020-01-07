Dennis, Brown defeat demons before national titles

Loading...

“He is very motivated, very technical. It was probably one of the main reasons why he came to us – support, of course aerodynamics. We have a whole team behind us, a lot of resources that we can use, and he really is.” I’m already enjoying it, “said Brett Lancaster, Ineos Sports Director, to The Age.

Lancaster arrived in Ballarat on Sunday evening to review with Dennis the 37.7km elite men’s class leading up to the race, in which Durbridge will try to defend his title.

“We already provided him with a lot of equipment for the national team in Ballarat. That means a lot to him, this race, so we bring him a mechanic from Belgium who flew him out as a supervisor on January 1st and myself, a few Cars, all the frills – spare wheels, the whole lot, “said Lancaster.

“He is the world champion and should be treated like that.”

Dennis is aiming for time trial gold at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Bahrain-Merida released Dennis in September, two months after the Australian left the team on the 12th stage of the Tour de France one day before the only individual time trial of the race.

The time trial specialist was a free agent from September 13 before defending his title, but Bahrain-Merida didn’t announce termination until September 29, when the championship ended, allowing him to focus on a gold medal bid.

Loading

Dennis has brought a case to the arbitral tribunal for unlawful termination of the self-employment contract, breach of contract, and “malicious intent”. Italian heavyweight Vincenzo Nibali also changed teams this year because he was not satisfied with the new Bahrain McLaren team.

“(Last year) it was more about fighting in a team and then it would come home and affect me. It was more what I do and force my family to do it,” Dennis told AAP on Tuesday.

“It was the hardest decision I had to make, but the best. The main concern for me was to be in the right place. In the end, I have to be in the right place … being happy was the key.”

Meanwhile, Grace Brown defeated her own demons on Wednesday before defending her title in the 28.6km elite women’s time trial championship.

Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) broke four ribs, injured his lungs and suffered a big cut on his forearm when he crashed during the Norway tour last August that ended her season. The 27-year-old has since recovered and started training in the pre-season in November.

“Much of the build was a bit bad, mostly because I wasn’t feeling too well. But it’s always so – in the past few weeks, all the parts seem to be in the right place,” said Brown.

“I’ve started to feel pretty good and I’m a little more confident about the upcoming races before I go back to the national teams.”

The Australian elite women’s time trial begins at 4:30 p.m. and that of the elite men at 6:00 p.m.

Most seen in sports

Loading