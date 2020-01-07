Denley: Tory leadership candidate Bryan Brulotte will not remain unknown for long

Loading...

In this 2015 file photo, honorary Colonel Bryan Brulotte is shown with Kaitlin Marriner at the Victory Ball held in front of the Military Family Resource Center-National Capital Region, in the Château Laurier.

Caroline Phillips / jpg

Can a completely political unknown become the next leader of the federal conservative party? Ottawa businessman Bryan Brulotte thinks so, and he is willing to travel the country for the next six months in an effort to make that dream come true.

It is tempting to immediately reject Brulotte’s candidacy, because he is certainly better off against better-known candidates, such as Pierre Poilievre, with more resources, more political experience and better connections in the party. Seductive, that is, until one takes into account Brulotte’s resume, his determination and his plan for the country.

There are certain qualities that the next conservative leader should possess. On that list are experiences outside of politics, bilingualism, a solid real-life record, a mainstream position on social issues and a desire to go beyond the conservative basis to involve other Canadians.

Brulotte is a former military officer who started a job placement company that now has 3,000 employees nationwide. He is fluently bilingual, lives in Chelsea and has a long history of volunteering in the community. He describes himself as “unabashedly pro-choice” and supports the LGBTQ community.

Brulotte’s limited political history means that he comes to the race with less baggage than his most likely competitors. He ran for the former Federal Progressive Conservative Party in 2000, lost that race but remained a volunteer engagement with the Conservative Party, most recently as a fundraiser for Maxime Bernier. Asked if that association will hurt him, Brulotte says he was disappointed when Bernier left the party and became one of the fiercest critics, but he points out that nearly 50 percent of party members supported the experienced Quebec politician as leader, so he is not alone .

Just like Bernier, Brulotte leads the way with a detailed platform that he wants to form the basis for the next campaign of the party. In contrast to Bernier, the ideas of Brulotte are mainstream and fairly fresh.

Conservatives are busy with a fruitless chicken and egg discussion. Which should come first, the ideas that will push the party to the future or a new leader? This line of thought assumes that the members of a political party can jointly formulate a coherent action plan. Brulotte believes that a potential leader must know where he wants to go. If he doesn’t, how can he lead?

Brulotte has offered a substantial policy proposal, which he himself has written. It should be the standard for other competitors. It is not surprising that he has a strong focus on economic growth and prosperity, but he also proposes a negative income tax to support the income of working people who lose their jobs. It would be an attractive alternative to Canada’s complex labor insurance scheme and would be part of a broader and long-awaited revision of the country’s tax structure.

Canadian politics have evolved into a world where each party believes it is always good and the other is always wrong, but Brulotte proposes a partial remedy for this hyperpartisian approach. He wants a non-partisan approach to important issues such as healthcare, literacy, immigration and climate change. The idea is to focus on things that we can agree on instead of things that divide us. Working with prime ministers on these stocks can be productive, but getting other federal parties on board would be a challenge. Yet it is a new and better direction.

Climate change is a special challenge for the next conservative leader and Brulotte offers a plan that is more thoughtful than the counterparty of one party against a CO2 tax. He is not against such a tax that could harm him in the leadership race, but he thinks there are other ways to reduce emissions. He suggests, for example, that policy should focus on a drastic increase in the number of hybrid vehicles instead of electric cars. That is a more achievable goal.

Brulotte showed decisiveness by being the first to explain. Brulotte’s strength is that he knows what he wants to do and why he wants to do it. Conservatives cannot expect anything less from the other competitors.

Randall Denley is an Ottawa political commentator and author, and a former Ontario PC candidate. Contact him via randalldenley1@gmail.com. The Bryan Brulotte policy plan can be found at bryanbrulotte.ca.

