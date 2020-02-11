Denley: Ottawa’s maintenance contract for Trillium Line can also be out of step

A train at the Carleton University Trillium Line stop. Is the extended line ready for a bumpy ride?

Tony Caldwell / Tony Caldwell / Ottawa Sun / QMI Age

Ottawa is in an uncomfortable position to have a 30-year LRT maintenance contract with a group that seems pathetically unable to maintain a new transit system. With approximately $ 4.5 million a month, the Confederation Line maintenance agreement ensures that a bad hockey contract looks like a change in the game.

Brace yourself for a predictable and avoidable follow-up. Maintenance Monster 2 can soon come to a railway line near you.

Well, that’s “fast” in the construction time of the track. The southern Trillium Line expansion of the city should be completed in 2022. However, this is an SNC Lavalin project. If the performance of that company and its partners on the Confederation Line is a guide, 2022 can be optimistic.

The extension of the diesel rail will eventually be completed. As we now know, the fun really begins. The Trillium project has already expressed concern due to the technically poor bid and the fact that the deal was hundreds of millions of dollars cheaper than the offers from competitors. As we have learned, the best price does not necessarily lead to the best results.

The extension of the diesel rail will eventually be completed. As we now know, the fun really begins.

Concerns about the quality of work on the southern expansion are fairly reasonable, but it is the maintenance contract that could potentially have a headache for 27 years. The city has agreed to pay SNC-Lavalin $ 831 million to maintain the railroad and all its components for that period.

That’s great in theory. The idea is that if the company does not build the line properly, related maintenance issues will become the problem. Unfortunately, they also become the problem of people who depend on transit, and solving operational problems is not as easy as demanding that it be done.

On the Confederation Line, the city was right to claim that it had no experience in maintaining an electrical transit system, so outsourcing was necessary. The Trillium line, the old O-train, is something else. Since 2001, city staff and their subcontractors have been responsible for this diesel railway. There is not that much driving that they do not know.

Despite internal expertise, the city has opted to give the maintenance task to SNC-Lavalin and its subcontractors. The benefit is hard to identify, but it doesn’t seem to be financial. The city pays SNC-Lavalin an average of $ 31 million a year to maintain the Trillium line. The extended line will have more rail, trains and stations. The total size of the company will be slightly more than double and yet the city spends no more than $ 10 million a year to run the existing system. It is hard to imagine that the costs of city operations would have to triple to cope with the extended Trillium line.

The disadvantage is clearer. Even if the dollar numbers were the same, what the city has abandoned is direct control over the people who do the work. That is quite valuable. Instead of being a frustrated customer who demands better, the city would have been able to manage the necessary improvements.

Although I would rarely be the first to suggest that the government itself should do something rather than outsource it, it really comes down to the quality of the people on the other side of the contract. Once a 27-year agreement with one company has been signed, the leverage effect of the city is limited.

The best thing the customer can do in such a deal is to refuse to pay a penny until he is satisfied with the work. That is what the public was told that the city was on the Confederation Line, except that we now know there was a payment of 450 million cents – but who can keep track of spending money?

Perhaps the Trillium Line is not the next major passage in the city. We can only hope and comfort ourselves with the fact that the $ 1.6 billion expansion will yield less than five percent of transit drivers. If hope does not work, the decision-making of the city is again called into question, in an election year.

Randall Denley is an Ottawa political commentator and author. Contact him via [email protected]