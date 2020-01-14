Denley: If Edmonton can build a downtown arena, Ottawa certainly can

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is looking forward to construction at the Ice District in 2017.

As Ottawan, it is painful to be jealous of Edmonton, but when it comes to the challenge of building an arena in the center, there really is no other choice.

Although the Ottawa arena plan is getting out of hand, the Edmonton ice rink has been open for three years and the development, just as Ottawa hoped for, is expected to be completed this year.

As if they want to rub salt in our self-inflicted wounds, Edmonton Oilers’ parent company has just appointed Tom Anselmi to manage the project’s operations. If the name sounds somewhat familiar, it is because Anselmi was the president of the Ottawa Senators and the man who was supposed to lead the development of our inner city arena. Anselmi lasted a little over a year in the pleasant and productive workplace created by Eugene Melnyk, the owner of Ottawa Senators.

Although only about half of our LeBreton site is large, the ice district of Edmonton is still the largest mixed sports and entertainment district in the country. In addition to the ice rink, it includes tall office and condo towers, shops, restaurants, a community lane and the Winter Garden, a substantially enclosed area that serves as the entrance to the arena. Sens’ fans who are afraid of the long march from the parking lot will be happy to know that Edmontonians can come with a fast transit or park their cars underground.

We are sorry to say that Edmonton whips us, even when it comes to the name of the project. “Ice District” is appropriate and immediately sounds interesting. No one would ever say, “I’m going to RendezVous LeBreton tonight.”

The ice district of Edmonton revitalizes the center of the city and has become a point of civil pride, but the deal that led to the deal did not come easily. It took years of arguing between Oilers’ owner Daryl Katz and the city before a deal was reached.

Unlike Ottawa, Edmonton had two major benefits. It had a city council that was willing to put money in the city center. In Katz it had an owner who was rich, determined and a project developer. Here we have a mayor who proudly stated that the city would not contribute a cent to a hockey court and an owner without a lot of money and even less experience with real estate development.

Getting Edmonton to contribute to the ice rink was a heavy sale, but the city did it without creating an increase in housing taxes. The city owns the land and ice rink and agreed to pay a little more than half of the $ 614 million cost of the project. It covers those expenses with a charge on business in the city center, rent of the Oilers and a ticket surcharge. These are all tools that can be used here.

The other major obstacle that Ottawa encounters is the current lack of enthusiasm for the hockey team. The senators are the last to attend an average turnout. That’s quite an achievement in a competition with teams in hockey hotbeds such as Florida and Arizona. The presence of Ottawa is in fact a fan boycott. Edmonton, by contrast, is only in the middle of the pack for participation in 17,569 a game so far this year, but that’s 5,035 more than Ottawa gets.

The difference is not because Edmonton has the best team in the competition. The Oilers reached the final of the Stanley Cup in 2005-06, but have since played only once in the play-offs. What the Edmonton team has is a new job in the right place, two of the best players in the NHL and an owner who is willing to spend a lot of money to win. Ottawa has none of those things.

If Ottawans wants their team to have a long and healthy future, something must change. Fans do their best to starve Melnyk, but creating a skating rink in the city center is a more positive approach. Even under the haphazard guidance of the National Capital Commission, there is room for an ice rink at LeBreton and a potential developer can also use adjacent land. If Edmonton can do this, we can certainly do it.

Randall Denley is an Ottawa political commentator and author. Contact him via randalldenley1@gmail.com

