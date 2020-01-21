Denley: Compulsory course on indigenous literature not well thought out

Student test scores on reading have fallen.

The decisions of the school boards of Ottawa to make grade 11 English a compulsory course in native literature may be well intentioned, but that does not make it a good idea.

The purpose of English in high school must certainly be to stimulate love of reading. Without it, the language skills that students acquire for years will not be used enough when they grow up. The best way to encourage a reader is to offer books that are so well written that they cannot be put down. Instead, the school boards focus on the ethnic backgrounds of writers. The public administration of Ottawa is well on that path and now the Catholic administration follows.

There is nothing wrong with having students read books from indigenous authors, but it is hard to see that one of only four compulsory English courses is devoted to this theme. Native writing is one of the many streams of Canadian writing and certainly far from the largest or most important.

Both councils cite the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendations as a reason to replace a broader English course with a course focused on native scriptures and issues. That would not be a bad argument, were it not for the fact that the provincial government has already revised curricula to add indigenous content to social studies, history, geography, Canadian and world studies. It seems that the problem of the indigenous population was pretty well addressed before boards chose to devote English lessons to the subject.

Increasing awareness among native writers helps the board’s quest for fairness and diversity, they say. It is always somewhat rich to see a Catholic school board talk about fairness and diversity if the whole reason for it is to serve one religious group, but let’s put that aside. The real problem is that you cannot create equality and diversity by selecting one group for special attention, not in a country with so many different types of diversity.

If native writers are worth their own compulsory English course, what about Canadian writers who came from India, China or the Caribbean? Don’t they matter? What about French-Canadian writers or LGTBQ writers? Or female writers; shouldn’t half of the books on the curriculum be written by women?

Focusing on the background of a writer instead of the book quickly leads to a jumble of political correctness that has nothing to do with the development of reading skills or the acquisition of a preference for books.

Results are a bit irregular. The most recent major international reading test reported that the reading scores of Canadian 15-year-olds have gradually decreased and 50 percent of them only read if they have to. The standardized testing of Ontario itself shows that websites, e-mail, texts or blogs in class 10 read the most outside the school for most students from Ontario.

Shaking reading lists in high school is a good idea, but there are better solutions. An advantage of the grade 11 change is that William Shakespeare is dropped because of his lack of native perspective. Students will still be exposed to his work in grades 9, 10 and 12. No offense to the many contemporary fans of Shakespeare, but it is hard to imagine a more effective way to eliminate a teenager than to force her through the outdated language of plays intended to be viewed, not to read.

In addition to the lofty reasons for introducing a mandatory native writing course, there is one that is much more practical. The Catholic Board notes that special provincial funding for indigenous education means that the Board will earn enough new dollars to hire 20 more teachers. Not that changing course content requires the need for more teachers, but it is a good example of how the system works. The public administration already attracts about $ 1.5 million a year for its native English lessons.

Would the school boards still have distorted the English number 11 without the financial incentive? Maybe, but that doesn’t make the decision better.

Randall Denley is an Ottawa political commentator and author. Contact him via randalldenley1@gmail.com