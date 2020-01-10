Denise Richards, fiddling with rumors of the affair with 'RHOBH'

Loading...

Denise Richards rocks the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

The 48-year-old Richards is said to have had an affair with the former “RHOBH” star Brandi Glanville, an insider said on Friday. With Aaron Phypers, she made a covenant in September 2018.

The duo’s reported rendezvous was raised during the cast’s trip to Rome when the cast faced the actress, including newcomers Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and returning members Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and Lisa Rinna.

“You confronted her in Rome because she didn’t talk to the girls about Brandi,” said the insider. Richards denied having an affair with Glanville, 47, and declined to talk badly about her Castmates.

“Brandi was honest from the start,” the insider emphasized. “She has never denied anything. Apparently she also has receipts.”

We were told that she hasn’t filmed the show since the confrontation is over.

“She didn’t come to Teddi’s baby shower,” said the insider, adding that Glanville was present.

Another source told us that Richards had an earlier conflict on the day of Mellencamp’s baby shower and that she didn’t attend the closing party due to a family emergency.

“She was very involved in the entire production until the end of the show,” said the source.

It is unclear when the tenth season of “RHOBH” will premiere when the insider tells us that the show has ended and is just about to start.

Ironically, Richards and Glanville filmed together during the show’s ninth season.

The Richards representative did not return our request for comment, but informed PEOPLE that the allegations that Richards and Glanville had brought together were incorrect. The publicist also said it was wrong for Richards to stop filming the allegations.

Glanville’s representative didn’t come back to us.