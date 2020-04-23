Denise Richards fears small children with Charlie Sheen will have daddy ‘issues’

Denise Richards has some daddy problems.

The 49-yr-aged actress — who shares two teenage daughters with ex-partner Charlie Sheen — uncovered that she’s worried Sheen’s notorious previous could have an affect on their ladies.

“There’s a great deal that the youngsters never know about their father, and I want to keep it that way,” Richards stated through a confessional on Wednesday’s episode of “The True Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Richards explained she functions to maintain kids Sam, 16, and Lola, 14, from learning sure information and facts about their father for dread they may possibly acquire “issues.”

“Even even though he’s Charlie Sheen, that is however, to them, their dad,” she continued, alluding to his very general public history with medicine, partying and women of all ages. “I never ever converse badly about him and I want him to be part of their life for the reason that I fulfilled a whole lot of the women of all ages that Charlie entertained and a good deal of them had father-daughter challenges. And I do not want that to be our women.”

The fired “Two and a Fifty percent Men” star, 54, and Richards were married from 2002 to 2006. In addition to Sam and Lola, Richards adopted daughter Eloise Joni in 2011.

Meanwhile, Sheen also shares daughter Cassandra Estevez, 35, with ex Paula Financial gain and twins Bob and Max, 11, with ex-spouse Brooke Mueller.

Also throughout Wednesday’s episode, Richards talked over with spouse Aaron Phypers, 47, that after she tried to consider Sheen to court around allegedly owing $450,000 in late kid help, the “Anger Management” star publicly known as her a “coward.”

“Now I have a hearing set for November. But I do not want to go by way of all of that. I just really don’t,” she spelled out. “It’s not just a just one-time point in which you just exhibit up to courtroom. It’s like an ongoing issue where by you can have depositions, declarations from unique people today. And that is a little something, you know, the girls are likely to be in a position to listen to.”