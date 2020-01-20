Denise Campbell announces candidacy for the Senate

ELKINS, W.Va. – A campaign launch event for Denise Campbell took place in Elkins at the Old Brick Playhouse on Davis Avenue, where Denise Campbell announced her candidacy for District 11 on Sunday evening.

Campbell is seeking a seat as a Senator for West Virginia in District 11, which includes residents of the counties Randolph, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Upshur and Webster, and part of Grant County. She is a former West Virginia delegate who holds three terms for the 43rd District. Campbell is currently a Professor and SIMS Lab Director at Alderson Broaddus University.

“Denise is just a wonderful person, she is a great friend of mine and she is a friend of so many people. Denise has a passion for helping people she practices as a nurse, but she has a tremendous passion for helping people, ”said Kristie Skidmore, campaign manager for Denise Campbell, WV Senate candidate. “And she’d love to be back in Charleston, she served as District 43 delegate for six years, and she’d love to go back to Charleston to continue to focus on doing something for the citizens of West Virginia.”

On Monday, Campbell will travel to the state capital to apply to the West Virginia State Department as a candidate. She will hold another meeting in Charleston with a kick off of the second campaign in the Carpenters Union at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.