Denis Shapovalov repels Vasek Pospisil in a completely Canadian collision

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Second-placed Denis Shapovalov defeated Canadian Vasek Pospisil on Wednesday, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in a second-round match at the ASB Classic.

Shapovalov, the Canadian with the highest rank on a career no. 13, received a goodbye in the second round.

Pospisil, 146, from Vancouver, qualified for the ATP Tour 250 event by winning two games before beating Joao Sousa of Portugal in the first round.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov from Richmond Hill, Ont. And Pospisil went on tour for the first time during the event in Auckland.

The two led Canada to second place in the Davis Cup Finals in November in Madrid.

Both players have main table places in next week’s Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season.

Shapovalov went 2-2 against top 20 opponents at the ATP Cup team event in Australia last week and then beat No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Alexander Zverev and lose three setters to No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 18 Alex de Minaur.

Pospisil, 29, did not play in the ATP Cup.