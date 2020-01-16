Denis Shapovalov attracted to the Federer section at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Top Canadian Denis Shapovalov starts the Australian Open against an unknown opponent.

The number 13 seed of Richmond Hill, Ont., Will compete against world number 66 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the opening round of the first Grand Slam of the season.

It will be the first career meeting between the two players.

The draw took place on Thursday.

Shapovalov, 20 opened the 2020 season with victories against top 10 players Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Cup before losing in a third set tiebreak against No. 2 Novak Djokovic at the team event.

The Canadian was eliminated on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic after a loss against Ugo Humbert in Auckland.

Shapovalov is in the same part of the Australian Open draw as Roger Federer and was able to meet the Swiss legend in the fourth round.

Three other Canadians have secure spots in the men’s main table – No. 20 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime from Montreal, No. 32 Milos Raonic from Thornhill, Ont. And Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil.

The 19-year-old Auger Aliassime, who has advanced to the semi-final during the Adelaide International reconciliation event, faces a qualification in his Australian Open debut.

Raonic, who has seen limited action since last summer due to a back injury, faces world number 48 Radu Albot of Moldova in the opening round. The two players have never been squared.

Last year Raonic, 29, reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Pospisil, 29, uses his protected number 73 ranking to participate in the tournament after missing the first half of last year after back surgery. He faces world number 123 Ivo Karlovic from Croatia.

Pospisil has a 4-1 career record against Karlovic.

Brayden Schnur from Pickering, Ont. And Steven Diez from Toronto both still live in the men’s qualifying.

No Canadian had direct access to the women’s main table after reigning champion of US Open Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Dropped out with a knee injury.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., Has reached the third and final qualifying round, while Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., Has moved on to the second round.

The main table starts on Monday.