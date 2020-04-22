Denis Hayes: the man who started Earth Day

Denis Hayes is the Mark Zuckerberg of the environmental movement, if you can imagine Mark Zuckerberg with a conscience and much less money. Like Zuckerberg, Hayes left Harvard to start an eccentric and unpromising business. Zuckerberg’s was called Facebook, which he launched in 2004; Hayes was called Earth Day, which he founded in 1970. The two have become something much bigger and more important than their founders could have imagined. And while Facebook has become a tangled network of GIFs of cats and manipulative political ads, Earth Day has become a secular holiday recognized by billions of people and whose only purpose is to build a better world. .

Hayes is a child of the 60s. He grew up in a small town on the Columbia River in Washington State, where his father worked in a stationery shop and Hayes saw firsthand the toxic consequences of the collision between the industry and nature: dirty air, spoiled streams, dead fish. He drifted through college, wandered around Asia and Africa and thought deeply about the role of humans in the natural world. Upon his return to the United States, he enrolled at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, where he met Gaylord Nelson, a U.S. senator from Wisconsin, who was looking for someone to organize a national workshop on environmentalism. Hayes took the job and helped transform education on the first Earth Day, April 22, 1970, which attracted more than 20 million people and gave birth to the modern environmental movement. Almost overnight, the burning rivers and the vanishing birds were tragedies that the Americans were concerned about. And voted. Thanks in large part to the momentum created by Earth Day, the early 1970s saw the adoption of the most significant environmental legislation in the history of the United States, including air laws pure and clean water.

Not surprisingly, Hayes was one of the first advocates of renewable energy. During the Carter administration, he was director of the Federal Solar Research Institute in Colorado – until he was emptied by President Ronald Reagan. Since 1992, Hayes has been president of the Seattle Bullitt Foundation, which funds a wide range of environmental and climate organizations in the Pacific Northwest. But as Earth Day celebrates its 50th anniversary, Hayes stands out not only as an environmental pioneer, but as a reminder of what can be accomplished with the right mix of idealism and pragmatism..

When planning Earth Day, did you imagine that 20 million people would show up, that it would be so big?

Well, our crazy aspirations at the beginning were to recruit not only students, but also adults, schoolchildren and everyone. Our aspirations were inspired by the events of the 1960s. The march on the Pentagon, the march of the poor, the march of Selma. We were hoping to have it in maybe eight or ten cities. But in the end, I think we were in practically every city, and almost every city, town, crossroads in America. It was then that the numbers started to get so staggering. The first time I recognized that it was going to be huge was when I was in New York City where Mayor John Lindsay gave us Fifth Avenue. He put up police barricades in all of the side streets and gave us over 40 blocks from Fifth Avenue. When I went up on this platform to give a conference and that I looked at 60, 70 feet in the air and that I looked at the sea of ​​people, it extended on the visual horizon. I couldn’t see the end of the crowd. That’s when I realized, “Oh, my God, this is really big.”

It must have been an incredible moment. Looking back now, what made Earth Day viral?

Well, the obvious answer is that we were just really brilliant organizers (laughs). In fact, we have been blessed with a number of happy circumstances. People had all read Rachel Carson (author of Silent Spring, a groundbreaking book on the dangers of chemicals in the environment), and suddenly you talk about the disappearance of the bald eagle, the brown pelican, the condor of California. People were starting to make connections they had never made before between clean air, clean water, public health and endangered species. I still remember a conversation with the president of the National Audubon Society, where he said, “What does clean air have to do with birds?” It was in 1969. In 1970, nobody in the creepy country would have asked this kind of question.

We have brought all of these components together. We woven them into a fabric of modern environmentalism, helped people realize that they shared values, and made them a much more powerful legislative force by making them all work together. . These were also issues that directly affected people – the kinds of things that people will really come out for because they think their bodies will make a difference. It’s different from, say, climate change. It is very difficult to make people believe that if they come to a rally it will change the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by 200 countries around the world.

In addition, in the 1960s, we had the anti-war movement which, in particular after the 1968 Democratic Convention, broke into increasingly radical fragments. Then there was the civil rights movement that led to the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, followed by the assassination of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King and the urban riots that followed. There was this great tension in the country that separated things. There were the cultural battles of the 1960s. The love summer at Woodstock was watched by people from Akron, like, “What are these people doing?” What Earth Day brought to all of this – and I say this with some trepidation because I don’t want it to sound too good; we were quite radical in what we asked for in the restructuring of the american economy. But Earth Day was something that could relieve much of this tension. I think people were looking for an opportunity to find the common cause. It was something that brought people together.

How do you see the environmental and climatic danger we face today, compared to the way things were done 50 years ago?

There are very big differences. In 1970, different people in different parts of the country would focus on different things, all of which are affordable in the existing political structure. If you are in Gary, Pittsburgh or Los Angeles and are concerned about air pollution, there was one way you could see with federal legislation to significantly reduce automobile exhaust emissions (or ) power plants. If you were concerned about the oil spill, the ban on drilling or preventing the highway from crossing your downtown area – these were easy problems to solve. You can see the problem and the solution.

Today, as far as the climate is concerned, we are finally moving away from the position we were 40 years ago, where these were models showing two lines crossing on a graph somewhere in the future. (Now), the increasing intensity and frequency of a variety of events clearly show that there are serious problems. We have passed the disinformation campaign that has been lying to us with billions of dollars for so long. But it does not have this other element of being easily addressable.

What role did corporations play then? With the fight against the climate, we have had very sophisticated engines of disinformation and lobbying – ExxonMobil, the frackers, the automobile industry.

There was a lot of sophistication (in the business world), but as late as Earth Day, they didn’t take us very seriously. They did not really deploy the weapons. Yes, they had sophisticated advertising campaigns and significant corporate lobbying efforts, but very little in terms of environmental lobbying capacity in Washington, D.C. and that was true for both parties. The Sierra Club office consisted of a full-time employee, a retired Senate employee and a part-time student. It was another era.

Some fairly radical speeches that many of us made on Earth Day, which directly linked environmental destruction to poverty and social injustice, the Vietnam War and the use of Agent Orange – all of this caught the attention of businesses. And they started to realize that it wasn’t just a group of kids planting trees and frolicking in the park, but these guys seem to have a program.

But this program was derailed fairly quickly by the war, right?

Yes. A week after Earth Day, Nixon invaded Cambodia. The environmental issues that had been on the front page above the fold suddenly fell into an afterthought. Just days after that, frightened young National Guards fired their weapons at a group of unarmed students in Kent State and killed four students and injured nine others. So, you had this huge outpouring on Earth Day, and then a few weeks later, oh, my God, it was gone, and all of those daring ideas we had about restructuring the economy seemed to go away as well.

So we found a new strategy. At the end of the summer, we received an insignificant sum of money. It was like $ 50,000. We decided to use it to attack what we called “the dirty dozen”, who were 12 regular members of Congress, all of whom had despicable environmental records. Most members of Congress had bad environmental records because it was not a problem. But they were also people who won their previous election by no more than three or four percentage points, had a major environmental problem in their district that they were on the wrong side, and perhaps more importantly, we had a group of activists in this neighborhood who were ready to spend Earth Day stuff working on political campaigns.

In the end, we defeated seven of the 12. The first to leave was a guy named George Fallon, who was the chairman of the House public works committee. If you wanted a federal building, a prison, a courthouse, a road, a bridge, George Fallon had to sign it. When Fallon was defeated by its environmental record, it was the gunshot heard around the capital. It was just an amazing impact (felt) by members of Congress.

Once we demonstrated (the environment) had the potential to be a problem that shifted the votes, things changed. The Clean Air Act was introduced less than a month after the election, and at that time the industry was awake, and the legislation was vigorously opposed by the auto industry, the utility industry electricity, the coal industry, the petroleum industry, the steel industry. The presidents of what were then the big four automakers went down the halls saying, “If you pass the Clean Air Act, you will transform America into a Third World country.” It was adopted unanimously by the Senate in a voice vote. He passed the House of Representatives with a dissent, which had been unthinkable. And that resulted in a sudden expenditure north of $ 10 trillion. Unthinkable in 69, unstoppable in 1970. The impetus that came out of it and the applause it drew from editorial boards across the country created the context in which we had this series of Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, Toxic Substances Control Act, Marine Mammal Protection Act, National Forest Protection Act, and so on. For the next decade, we were an almost unstoppable force.

Then in 1980, Ronald Reagan was elected president, and things started to take a different direction.

When did you first hear about climate change? Earth Day, were you aware?

At the time, it was definitely not the focus of most minds. There were discussions, occasional newspaper articles based on something that would appear in a scientific journal. But I feel like there were at least as many articles written on Snowball Earth (a theory that the surface of the Earth was almost entirely frozen in past ice ages) as there were on global warming.

I started working on renewable energy in the 1970s. I gave a keynote address in 1980 to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, where I talked about renewable energy as a way to mitigate change climatic. It was the first time I talked about it in a prominent place. It was 40 years ago. And at that time, we had a president (Jimmy Carter) who had stated as his explicit goal of getting 20% ​​of the country’s energy from renewable sources by the year 2000.

My laboratory was responsible for coordinating the detailed study to show what policies and technologies would lead us there. I really thought that we would be able to reach this goal, and that if we were renewable at 20% by the year 2000, we would be far enough ahead of the curve, to avoid a great tragedy. Then we elected Reagan.

It’s easy to imagine how different we would be with climate change if we had continued on this path. We would be in a very different place.

Yeah. In June 1981, the Department of Energy visited the Solar Energy Research Institute where I worked and they laid off about a third of my staff. They fired 100% of our subcontractors with an hour’s notice and more than 1,000 people, some of whom subsequently won Nobel prizes. They cut our budget, which was then about $ 130 million. In 1980, $ 130 million was still real money. They reduced it by $ 100 million.

It was the most horrible day of my life. It was more difficult than the day my parents died. I spent much of the next year writing letters of recommendation for people, many of whom drew this thing, and then their lives were suddenly shattered.

When you now look at the progress and lack of progress of renewable energies, especially solar, do you see this as a kind of political interference? For example, the technology was there – it was the policy that was hindering it?

If we talk about the development of solar modules and wind turbines today, the limited progress is 98% political versus technological. We do stuff with lithium-ion batteries now that we didn’t think of in the 70s; serious research is underway on batteries, flywheels and ultra-capacitors. But if you look at the basic technologies, the solar modules that are sold around the world today, something very close to 100% of them are based on innovative technologies in the United States. Much of the public money. When Reagan closed us, the Japanese took over with Project Sunshine, but the real breakthrough came in Germany. They made the decision not to require their modules to be made in Germany, which led brilliant people in China to recognize that it was a spectacular opportunity. They sent very bright young students to the United States, Australia, England to study PV technology, brought them back, gave them land, made them loans at zero or extremely low rates, gave them guaranteed markets for their production. Everyone talks about it in terms of work. The first two years, yes, they used cheap Chinese labor to roughly solder solar panels. But very quickly, they moved on to robotics and gigantic installations. Their production laboratories were the size of several football fields added together. As you enter this type of mass production, the costs simply drop.

You could go from where it was originally, maybe $ 70 a watt, to where it could be today if you buy things on a very large scale, could be 20, 30 cents per watt. It’s just an amazing breakthrough, comparable to what happened with computer chips. The Chinese were smart enough to take advantage of it. It was a state decision. This is a Green New Deal, this decision. This is what we are going to have to do if we really want to react to the climate crisis in time.

Among other things, the Green New Deal is an attempt to broaden the conversation about climate change to include things like environmental justice, social justice, racial justice. I wonder how it connects with the kind of thing you were talking about on Earth Day 50 years ago, and how is it different?

Well, that’s about what we were talking about 50 years ago. Until recently, the climate talk was about the basic neoliberal economy, who asks what is the right price for carbon? But this conversation leads to: If you get the right price, the market will sort it. It dominated our political response to the climate and we failed to pass any of these bills. I live in a state (Washington) that is fairly progressive, fairly well educated, fairly prosperous, fairly green, and we twice beat the $ 15 a tonne carbon tax that everyone recognizes would not squat if we adopted it. All he would do would be to increase income. But this does not bring about a radical change.

The alternative vision, and the one that dominated in the 1970s, was: what is your vision of what society should look like? Society should have air that you can breathe without smoking the equivalent of two packs of cigarettes a day. What America should look like is that we should not have our national symbol on the brink of extinction. We should not have rivers that catch fire, the Great Lakes are dying, et cetera. What does it take to get there? This is how our legislation was designed. It was mainly motivated by health considerations.

You’re right, the Green New Deal incorporated strong elements of social justice and fairness, which inspired a lot, especially the young climate strikers. But he also has within him a vision of a future that does not burn fossil fuels, a vision that is increasingly decentralized and distributed and resilient, so that if there is a terrorist act or a storm, everything does not stop, because you have all these micro-networks, and all these different distributed production capacities and storage areas.

We now have this pandemic on us. How do you think it will change our relationship with the planet and how do we manage climate change?

If we – and by us, I mean Homo Sapiens around the planet – deal with it effectively, if we manage to pack the curve so that it becomes something where there may be a lot of deaths but not a level 1918 flu mortality, so I don’t know how it will be. It may be something that is here with incredible intensity now, but what people remember in three years is that their 401 (k) has gone down and they have lost a lot of income for two , three or four months.

But if there is something that I hope comes out of this particular pandemic, it is that there is value in science and expertise. You want to be aware of this and let it guide your policy. You can ignore Mother Earth for a little while, but in the end it will catch up with you.

The role of government is also essential here. There is no one who can issue a shelter order on the spot, except a government. If the economy is racing, there is no one who can inject enough purchasing power to prevent this from happening, except the government. This whole conservative ideological era says, “I want to starve the government and reduce it until it is small enough that I can drown it in the tub.” I hope that this idea comes out of this case with enormous discredit, because the government has a role to play. This is absolutely true, not only for pandemics, but obviously for climate change. If we can get out of this thing (with) the government deciding what it wants the nation to look like in 20 years – not just a goal in 20 years (but) a plan for next year, and the year after, and five years and ten years – that would only be a wonderful consequence for the climate.

While you were talking, I was thinking of President Trump. Clearly, Trump has been a disaster for everything related to the environment and the climate. But one of the things that got Trump going was the way the media works now, the fact that you have Fox News and all that amplification. How was it different in 1970 during the first Earth Day?

Well, in 1970 things were much more limited. We had three dominant television networks, as well as public broadcasting. We had a handful of national newspapers and press services. News magazines were much more important than now. That was about it. You had conservatives who read publications like the National Review, which, whatever you wanted to say, was literate, thoughtful and provocative, and didn’t just tell bold lies. The whole system worked well enough to disseminate intelligent, thoughtful and truthful facts, and interesting insights disseminated at a relatively slow rate across the country.

The big change today is that there are a million channels and all of this social media, and it all happens very quickly. You can start a rumor that actually has no basis, but if it sounds plausible and interesting enough, it can spread around the world in a day. We live in a wild west of lies.

If you could gather 100 of the world’s best climate activists in a room or at a Zoom meeting, what advice would you give them?

In recent years, I think we have been doing it relatively well. The student activists, in particular, are full of energy and enthusiasm. No one expects a 16-year-old to be able to tell you about ultra-capacitors, photoelectric chemistry or different types of political approaches. They simply demand a sustainable, resilient and healthy future for themselves, and that is what they should do, and adults should figure out how to do it.

Don’t be afraid to get involved in organized politics, especially in the coming months. I hate to sound like a catastrophist, but this president is so horrible. His empowering sycophants in the United States Senate are also horrible. I fear for the future of this country if we do not come out of this election after changing the distribution of powers in Washington, D.C.

As you wrote in an editorial recently, “Let’s make election day Earth Day”.

Yes. We had done a lot of work to make this Earth Day the most extraordinary outpouring of human passion in the history of the planet. I was hoping for 750,000 people in the mall in Washington, D.C. Now, because of the pandemic, it’s illegal to have more than 10. But we’re going to have a really, really important election in the United States. Our climate and our world are at stake. We have to win it.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.