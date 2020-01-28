Dems' impeachment guru, the Laurence tribe, flirted with #Resistance conspiracies, went to war with Alan Dershowitz

He is the Harvard law professor who advises Democrats on their removal manual. There is only one problem: his adventures in the extremely online world of anti-Trump “resistance” have taken him a little further from the bottom for a while.

Laurence Tribe spent decades as a respected scholar in constitutional law, but the Trump era saw him team up a little with the more fringey accomplices #Resistance online to amplify far-fetched theories about how President Trump and his crew could finally meet with the justice system, which Tribe now regrets having participated in.

And in another sign of the Trump era division, Tribe and his MAGA-friendly colleague from Harvard Law, Alan Dershowitz – who defends the president in his impeachment trial – fell into a bitter feud, Dershowitz accusing Tribe to have a “vendetta” against him for supporting Trump throughout his various legal problems.

Tribe lobbied for Trump’s removal and his dismissal from the day when former FBI director James Comey was sacked. Since then, he has urged House Democrats to take the step of impeachment and, when they finally get there, has advised the best lawmakers on how to handle it, even huddling them personally before key hearings.

In a very coincidence in Washington, Tribe counts both Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) – the Democrats’ chief prosecutor against Trump – and Chief Justice John Roberts, the Trump trial arbitrator – as former law school students.

Tribe did not make himself available for an interview but answered questions sent by email from The Daily Beast. He refused to go into detail on the advice he gives to Democrats as they set out in the Senate and the public their arguments for removing Trump – but noted that it was “correct” that his ideas on removal have been influential in the Democratic caucus. .

Indeed, it was Tribe who first described the plan to which the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) turned, in the hope of gaining the upper hand over the majority leader in the Senate , Mitch McConnell (R-KY). In a Washington Post editorial published two days before the House adopted impeachment articles, Tribe argued that Pelosi had no obligation to immediately send the articles to the Senate so that he could begin the trial, because McConnell’s proximity to Trump assured him that it would be unfair.

“Under the current circumstances,” writes Tribe, “such a proceeding would not result in a meaningful acquittal.” Pelosi ultimately heeded his advice and maintained the indictments for 28 days, a decision that changed the course of the impeachment process. .

Hill’s Democrats say Tribe has been a committed, albeit sober, presence in the impeachment process. When he met with Democrats from the House Judiciary Committee to prepare them for their impeachment hearings in December, his presentation was “very dry,” according to a Democrat source.

Online, however, Tribe has been much more colorful. His shots, supported by the weight of his half-century of legal scholarship, sometimes push the envelope significantly, as shown by the bet on Pelosi’s articles. Other times, they wandered a little too far into the fever swamps.

THE MAN OF STEELE

In December 2017, Tribe shared with approval a prediction from another Resistance Twitter star, Brian Krassenstein, who tweeted that he had “no doubt in my mind that before all is said and done, Devin Nunes is will go to jail. “

“I’m willing to bet that @krassenstein is right,” Tribe tweeted. “Nunes heads to the federal prison.”

Since then, Nunes has not been close to the federal prison. Krassenstein, however, was banned from Twitter and had his FBI home searched.

Krassenstein isn’t the only #Resistance figure he’s aligned with either. In the past, Tribe has shared with approval the views of British specialist Louise Mensch, whose fantastic comments on Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia have made her a favorite online.

Mensch is notorious for stating, among other things, that “his sources say that the death penalty for espionage is being considered for @StevenKBannon”. In March 2017, Tribe tweeted a link to a Mensch interview with the BBC, in which, among other things, it reiterated its belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the murder of Andrew Breitbart, the founder of Breitbart. (He does not have.)

Tribe told The Daily Beast that his views on Mensch have since changed. When asked if he regretted having amplified his point of view, he replied, “Of course it is.”

The professor also revisited another favorite subject: the Steele dossier. In late 2017, Tribe tweeted a challenge: was something in the 35-page memo compiled by a British spy during the 2016 campaign – which made explosive claims about Russian collusion with Trump – been out of the box?

Since then, some of the key claims in the case – including a colorful anecdote involving Trump, prostitutes and bodily fluids in a hotel room in Moscow – remain without merit. Others, such as the claim that Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen met with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign, have been proven to be false. In January 2019, before Mueller dealt the fatal blow to the Prague theory, Tribe still referred to it on Twitter. He told the Daily Beast on Monday that he doubted the meeting would have taken place.

“I may have missed it,” said Tribe, “some aspects of what was in the Steele file.”

But Tribe has stuck to his arms on the issue of Nunes. When the former president of the GOP of the House Intelligence Committee was at the time under consideration for a possible coordination with the White House on the group’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, Tribe did not only think that Nunes was wrong, but might be breaking the law.

Tribe told The Daily Beast last week that he continues to believe that Nunes, who has since been closely examined for his contacts with figures involved in the Ukraine investigation, “has significant criminal exposure and that a Ministry of Justice in principle would prosecute him. ” A spokeswoman for The Daily Beast of Nunes did not comment on Tribe’s claims but said “it would be difficult to find someone who would take Laurence Tribe or The Daily Beast seriously”.

Another wrinkle in Tribe’s dismissal role is his growing rivalry with Dershowitz. The two famous legal experts, formerly friends of Harvard Law, find themselves on either side of Trump’s dismissal and move away from day to day.

ENTER THE DERSH

On Monday, when Dershowitz testified in defense of Trump during the Senate removal trial, he double-checked Tribe’s name twice as an example of a person who was inconsistent on the legal issues of removal. Tribe, meanwhile, deleted Dershowitz’s arguments live.

In an interview with The Daily Beast last week, Dershowitz – who sometimes responded to Tribe, but with much less frequency – said that he did not pay much attention to Twitter, but said that his former colleague had a “personal vendetta” against him.

“He’s a supporter,” said Dershowitz. “I think he was assigned to work by the anti-Trump people to try to destroy me and he accepted this mission, which I think is quite immoral.” He also said that Tribe would remain silent if Hillary Clinton faced similar charges if she became President.

Tribe told the Daily Beast that his partisan feelings informed his legal judgment – or that he had it for Dershowitz – were ridiculous.

“Why would I have a vendetta against Alan?” Asked Tribe in an email. “We have been colleagues and friends for years, and although we sometimes disagree, I often came to his defense. I have become a vocal critic of Alan’s increasingly disjointed arguments for defending President Trump’s conduct only because these arguments seem increasingly bizarre and dangerous to me. “

“The one and only compass that Alan Dershowitz follows these days,” said Tribe, “is the one that will get him the most media attention.”

Tribe also closely monitored two of the most important players in the trial, Schiff and Roberts.

The Californian MP, a graduate of Harvard Law School in 1985 and research assistant for Tribe during his stay, is one of the many students – including Obama – that Tribe supervised.

Schiff, said Tribe, “remains among the brightest and most promising students I have taught in a half-century career at Harvard Law School …”

Schiff, for his part, had nothing but good things to say about Tribe in a statement provided to The Daily Beast. “Larry is a dear friend, former teacher and trusted mentor,” said Schiff. “He has been a great source of knowledge about the law and the Constitution for all of us throughout this process, and we are fortunate to have the best constitutional law expert in the country who advises us.”

HE GOT THE POWER

While Tribe’s praise for Schiff was effusive and encouraging, his praise for Roberts, whom he called “fair and brilliant,” sounded a more ambitious note. According to the Constitution, the Chief Justice presides over a Senate trial, but tradition has it that the role is more ceremonial and procedural than substantial.

However, some observers hope that Roberts could play an important role in resolving key questions regarding the trial. In the event of a tie, Roberts could play a decisive role for or against new evidence. He could also quickly resolve any legal challenge from the White House regarding the legality of a subpoena for officials like John Bolton or Mick Mulvaney.

Tribe predicted to Laurence O’Donnell of MSNBC that Roberts could rule in favor of new witnesses and documents if the situation arose. “If asked to issue a subpoena, I think he will use his power to do so,” said Tribe.

This is one of the many predictions that Tribe has made in nearly three years of excited tweets and opinions during the Trump era. Notably, he has not yet predicted Trump’s conviction or acquittal, but has hinted that there will be chaos no matter what.

“Even if an untreated Trump is defeated on November 4 so massively that he doesn’t even try to hang on to power beyond January 20,” Tribe tweeted, “imagine the devastation this avenging man could chat within 77 days, forgiving his loyal henchmen and attacking political opponents. “

