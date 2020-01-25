Dems cry cover-up, Trump welcomes activists

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At the Senate floor, prosecutors for democratic impeachment said Friday that President Donald Trump was trying to cover up his actions with Ukraine, another reason to remove him from office.

A few blocks away, Trump told anti-abortion activists in the National Mall that he was proud of them. “Unborn children have never had a stronger White House defender,” Trump said when he became the first seated president to speak at the annual March for Life.

Highlights of the session on Friday and what lies ahead as senators are currently carrying out the third impeachment proceedings against a president:

Unprecedented stone wall

Trump, who calls the impeachment process a joke and witch-hunt, has refused to hand over documents or allow officials to testify on the house investigation. This is an unprecedented wall that Democrats said was worse than former President Richard Nixon and deserves Trump’s impeachment.

“Presidents can’t be above the law,” said California-based MP Zoe Lofgren, one of the House Democratic prosecutors. She and other Democrats outlined a number of measures Trump took to hinder Congress, the second of two impeachments against him.

Parliament indicted Trump last month and accused him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine to announce politically motivated investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and other matters while withholding military aid from the U.S.’s main ally.

“It won’t stop”

Trump’s continued refusal to work with Congress and his promise to “fight all subpoenas” were noted by the Democrats. Trump will likely abuse the power of his office again unless Congress intervenes to remove him.

“You know it won’t stop. It won’t stop if Congress doesn’t do anything about it, ”said MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leading democratic prosecutor.

“President Trump tried to cheat. He was caught. And then he worked hard to cover it up, ”said New York MP Hakeem Jeffries, another Democratic prosecutor. Jeffries has condemned a “toxic mess at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue” and said it was up to Congress to try “to get rid of it”.

“MOST PRO-LIFE PRESIDENT”

While the Democrats were in favor of Trump’s removal, the president was at the National Mall for the annual March for Life.

Trump has been hailed in speeches and signs as “the most life-friendly” American President of all time, a sign that white evangelical and conservative Christians are among Trump’s most loyal supporters. Trump is counting on these voters to get him across the finish line, fighting for re-election.

Critics accused Trump of using the march to distract from impeachment. Ilyse Hogue, President of NARAL Pro-Choice America, called the speech “an act of desperation, plain and simple”.

THIS MIGHT HAPPEN TO YOU

When Schiff took action against Trump, he asked the senators to replace Biden or Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who was considered an obstacle to the investigation into and removed from Biden and his son Hunter Position.

“Next time, it could only be you,” said Schiff, pointing to one senator after the other. “Think for a moment that he wouldn’t ask you to investigate if he felt it was in his interest ? “

“You can’t leave such a man in office if he violates the oath of office,” added Schiff.

WHAT’S AHEAD

After the Democrats dominated the stage for three days, Trump’s lawyer team will begin enforcing on Saturday. Trump characteristically put himself on the schedule on Twitter: “It looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley on TV.”

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow said: “We will refute and refute, and we will put forward a positive argument that could last until Tuesday.

After that, the senators are facing a critical decision next week about the Democrats’ demands to hear further statements from Trump’s best helpers, including incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the House of Representatives. It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Richard Nixon [t] Politics [t] Zoe Lofgren [t] Donald Trump [t] Adam Schiff [t] John Bolton [t] Hakeem Jeffries [t] Government [t] Mick Mulvaney [t] Joe Biden