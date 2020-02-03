Dems appeals to the confidence of senators in the last argument to condemn Trump

WASHINGTON – House accusation managers, who failed to summon the senate witnesses in the trial against President Donald Trump, turned their gaze on Wednesday to the long-term goal of removing a president for the first time in history.

In passionate speeches, several interspersed with religious language and messages, the prosecutors asked senators to be counted among the “Davids who killed Goliath” by exercising faith in the Founding Fathers and condemning Trump, who is “guilty of sin.”

“They gave you a cure and they were meant to be used. They gave you an oath and they wanted you to stick to it, “said Chief Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Powerful. “We have found Donald Trump guilty, now do impartial justice and condemn him.”

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Had just lost words to describe why he was so moved by the latest comments from Schiff. “I hope it might have pierced the hardness … of so many of our Republican colleagues. Let’s hope and pray, “Schumer told reporters after the final arguments. “If it didn’t, I don’t know what it would do.”

But the Republican senator from Utah, Mike Lee, who will vote on Wednesday to acquit the president, said that Schiff did not speak to his GOP colleagues.

“One of my colleagues said when we left,” I don’t think the case of the house managers today was designed to convince Republicans. “It seems to be a kind of pep rally speech for Democrats,” Lee said. “That could hold some truth.”

Final arguments took place on the eve of Trump’s State of the Union speech, where he will speak in the room where lawmakers accused him more than a month ago. Trump said Sunday that he will praise the strong economy and other achievements. Many Republicans agree that he should follow that approach, but they also said that something could happen, including talking about accusation and his anything but certain acquittal by the Senate.

“I think there’s enough to talk about, and it’s a chance to move on,” said Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., According to the New York Times. “But the other option is to address it directly – and he is often an avid person.”

Trump became the third president in American history to be deposed when the House passed two deposition articles in December. The first accuses him of abuse of power because he would have put pressure on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically. The second accuses Trump of obstructing Congress during the House investigation into his dealings with Ukraine.

It would take a two-thirds vote from the 100-member Senate to condemn Trump and that is unlikely with Republicans holding 53 seats in the room. Senators meet on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to pass judgment.

Although Lee has said he will vote to acquit, Utah GOP Senator Mitt Romney did not disclose his decision if he has taken one.

Several Republican senators have said since Friday that although they do not approve of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine – some called it “wrong” – his actions did not reach the level of accusation with a nine-month election.

And Trump’s defense team emphasized that point in their final arguments.

“You are asked to do this when the citizens of Iowa are watching over tonight,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow, referring to Monday’s first presidential primary. “The answer is elections, not a deposition.”

Sekulow showed video clips with pulsating background music from Democrats calling for accusation from the time before Trump took the view that this was “the first fully partisan presidential accusation in our nation’s history, and it should be our last.”

Both parties provided contrasting explanations for the facts behind the accusation, namely why Trump withheld $ 391 million in military aid from Ukraine, while asking his newly elected president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate potential Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump’s legal team argued that Biden’s involvement in Ukraine, when he was vice-president, was an example of corruption. Trump wanted to exterminate Ukraine before providing aid to the country, and as soon as the president was convinced that Zelenskiy’s administration would tackle corruption, the aid was released.

House managers argued that the aid was only released after Trump was “caught” in an attempt to engage a foreign power to interfere in the upcoming elections.

But Schiff personally said that he told senators that Trump cannot be trusted and poses a threat to national security and the integrity of the elections. “You will not change it. You cannot force him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What is good matters less, and decency does not matter at all, “Schiff said.

House managers also appealed to the religious sensitivities of senators – and the viewing public – who referred to biblical passages and appealed to their personal faith to guide their decisions.

New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries used the rhetorical tools of a competent preacher and called on senators to walk through faith through the ups and downs, the highs and lows, the peaks and troughs, the trials and tribulations of this turbulent moment. Walk by faith; believe in the constitution, believe in our democracy, believe in the rule of law, believe in the government of the people, by the people and for the people. Believe in almighty God. Walk by faith. “

But Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, explained in her comments after the trial was suspended that she had no confidence that a fair trial could be held in the senate “when the basis on which it rested was rotten.”

Murkowski and Romney belonged to a small group of senators who forced GOP leaders to allow a vote to consider witnesses at the end of final arguments. But she said the “rank bias” in the Senate prior to the trial and the haste of the House to blame doomed the chances of a trial doomed before senators act as impartial jurors.

She accused Trump of weakening the office of president by conduct that was “shameful and wrong.” But Murkowski supported the White House that it was not the intention to impose the “political death penalty” and remove him from the 2020 vote.

“The house could have sought censorship and did not immediately jump to the cure for the last resort,” she said. “I cannot vote to condemn. The constitution provides for deposition, but does not require this in all cases. “