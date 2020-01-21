Demolition man. Madonna's disease is coming to light. And it's very serious.

Madonna fans are more than concerned. That’s right. And it is that the past few hours and information about the American singer has left her millions of fans open-mouthed.

It was then last Sunday, in the absence of just a few hours Madonna on start a concert Lisbon, the company promoting the concert announced the cancellation. And what worried many is that no precise explanation was given.

But as usual in these cases, the details are little by little known. And not that they are exactly positive. It was Madonna herself who had already left some clues in a statement on social networks.

Madonna disease

“Sorry, I had to cancel tonight, but I have to listen to my body and rest! That white wine from Porto helped me with the last concert. Until Tuesday, let’s cross our fingers, “he said in her Instagram account.

And it seems that Madonna is suffering from a disease for which the pain in the joints is becoming more intense. They tell from their environment that mobility is getting smaller and, worse, is probably even more degenerating.

In addition, in recent days they have been able to read responses to the networks of some fans who attended the concerts that the pop queen could give, many of whom said she was physically ill.

” It hardly moved, “” It was clearly not the show we all expected “Or” You can see it’s not right “Some of them.” At the moment the official information on this is small, but from the American environment no one denies that a possible new operation (recently operated on the knee) could be approaching.

We shall see. The truth is that considering that there have been several times that Madonna has recently had to cancel concerts, it seems that her serious illness is not getting better. As she says, “let’s cross our fingers.”