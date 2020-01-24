Democrats swarm industrial Iowa to prove that they can beat Trump paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I meet not only fellow democrats who have worked hard here that day, but also independents who can’t wait for that day and much of what I would like to call future former Republicans who are more than welcome,” said Buttigieg in Wesleyan, Iowa .

Iowa is home to more provinces that turned from Obama to Trump than any other state. And last month alone, the hopes of the White House have made more than a dozen stops in these provinces to prove that they are serious about beating Trump.

“The number 1 issue in the minds of caucus goers is who is the best candidate to take on Trump, and campaigning in these provinces that have moved from Obama to Trump is a good way to show that you who candidate, “said Jeff Link, who advised Obama’s successful 2008 Iowa campaign.

The vast majority of these counties are located in eastern Iowa and follow a pattern that concentrates in the upper Midwest, including southeastern Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin and northwestern Illinois. These regions either cover ever thriving industrial river districts or those whose economies fed and depended on it.

In Iowa, they embrace the Mississippi River that starts north of Dubuque County and wind south with once robust industrial river nodes where the large equipment production that fueled the economy has declined with the population. The resulting fear has been a major driver for the party shift, according to Norm Sterzenbach, an experienced Iowa strategist who is the Senate of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar in the state advises.

“There is a demographic change in some of these countries, there is a decrease in the population, there is a loss in the manufacturing sector, the growing income gap between workers and CEOs and executives – so some of those things led to the feeling of voter frustrated and want change, “he said.

But part of the problem, Sterzenbach said, was that the party took many of these ancestral Democratic areas for granted. “As Democrats, we have not done a great job communicating our message to these voters in a way that shows that we understand what they are going through,” he said.

That was what Buttigieg wanted to do with his newest campaign swing in Iowa. who focused entirely on the 2nd congress district of the state. Ten of the 31 pivot counties of Iowa are clustered in the district, and the opportunity for candidates campaigning in the region is two-fold: the 2nd district accounts for just under one-sixth of the total delegates awarded on caucus evening.

Dave Loebsack, a democrat representing the 2nd congressional district of Iowa, has approved Buttigieg and introduced him to Iowa this week. He noted the possible general election benefit of campaigning in the 2nd district, where he says Democrats have a registration advantage of 20,000 voters. He argued that by visiting these struggling cities during the caucus campaign, which offers disproportionate attention than a general election campaign, some Democrats with a Trump vote can be brought back into the lap.

“This is a part of the state, just like parts of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, where a number of far too many democrats became dissatisfied and voted for Trump,” Loebsack said. “And I think there is a chance to get some back.”

In addition to Buttigieg, rivals Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have also swept through these provinces in recent weeks, claiming the similar case to be the most eligible candidate in a general election.

Klobuchar spent part of the weekend in Clinton County, which went from supporting Obama with almost 23 percentage points to supporting Trump with 5 points. She praised the county as a place where democrats can “get to the ground,” and stressed the need for democrats to “stay focused on an optimistic economic agenda for this country.”

In a pitch for potential swing voters, Klobuchar also downplayed the policy differences between the two parties.

“If you look at these elections, for some people who might disagree with everything we said, it’s a patriotic check for them, it’s a decent check, it’s a check on values,” she said.

___

Follow the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly political podcast ‘Ground Game’.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Dave Loebsack is a democrat representing the 2nd congressional district of Iowa, not a representative of the democratic state.

Alexandra Jaffe and Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press