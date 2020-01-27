Democrats struggle with how to beat Sanders immediately

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – While Bernie Sanders expresses confidence in his ability to win next week’s Iowa caucuses, his moderate rivals struggle with how – and or – to directly address Vermont’s progressive senator, which some Democrats cannot beat President Donald Trump.

Former vice-president Joe Biden prodded Sanders – without giving him a name – at the millions prize of his most ambitious proposals, such as health insurance for one payer, college-free university and radical climate action.

“I don’t think you’re winning votes with that,” Biden said Monday in Cedar Falls. “I think it scares the living devil of people.”

Opposite the state in Boone, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also questioned Sanders’ eligibility – but only when he was pressed. Asked if Sanders was evasive during a recent interview, in which he admitted that he could not put a price tag on his health care plan, Buttigieg only said it was “striking that there is no explanation how this should work.”

“My focus is on the fact that my campaign is in the best position to beat Donald Trump,” Buttigieg told reporters when asked if he thought Sanders would lose a general election. “My focus – although reporters are undoubtedly keen to make me do differently – is to stay focused on my own campaign.”

Sanders has long been identified as a democratic socialist, and the prospect of winning the caucuses and speeding up later competitions has alarmed the established order of the Democratic Party. But that fear was hard to detect on the campaign track when Biden and Buttigieg, two of the leading moderate candidates, refused to take him directly, instead chose to talk about the need to unite the party and the urgency to defeat Trump. .

This is frustrating for those who want the candidates to take a stronger position.

“It is shocking that no one next to us and a handful of others are willing to say what is clearly true, namely that he is a leader in winning, and if he wins, it is incredibly difficult to beat Trump and hang in our majority from the house, “said Matt Bennett, a co-founder of moderate think tank Third Way.

A Sanders nomination is far from certain. A poll by the New York Times / Siena College that was released on Saturday showed Sanders a slight lead in Iowa, although polls also show that Buttigieg, Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren stay in the top there. In New Hampshire, several recent polls put Sanders first, leaving Warren and the other top candidates behind.

That position poses a delicate challenge for Biden and Buttigieg, who know that Sanders will be encouraged if he wins the Iowa caucuses next Monday and the New Hampshire primary week the following week. But each must also consider how he can merge a Democratic coalition in November with himself as the nominee. That means avoiding the kind of overt hostility that party leaders think Hillary Clinton hurt against Trump in 2016, long after she sent Sanders into an extensive primary fight.

Although they largely avoided talking about Sanders during campaign events, the moderate candidates showed less reluctance to beat Sanders in appealing to potential donors. Shortly after his comments to reporters on Monday, the Buttigieg campaign pleaded for fundraising, warning of Sanders’ strength, and saying, “We risk nominating a candidate who cannot beat Donald Trump in November.”

The Biden campaign also sent a request for fundraising, citing Sanders’ strength: “We are about to take the lead in New Hampshire, but Bernie Sanders has a huge war chest and his campaign is attacking vice President Joe Biden. “

The Biden campaign has doubled in recent weeks because of the argument that he is the best positioned democrat to beat Trump and help the party with down-ballot races. But his assistants and supporters maintain that their strategy is not explicitly about Sanders.

“I think people think more about electability,” said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Biden supporter. But he stopped saying that there is a ‘fear’ for Sanders as a candidate. “When Iowans start thinking about the fall … people start to see that Joe would be much stronger than Bernie.”

Another candidate, Michael Bloomberg, was less subtle in contrasting Sanders by bringing his campaign to Sanders’ backyard. Appeared in Burlington, Vermont, the former mayor of New York City was asked by a reporter why he would be a better candidate than Sanders to hire Trump. He replied that he had done it before, with his policy crusades for arms control and against vapen.

Although Sanders is “the local favorite,” Bloomberg joked, he argued that his business experience made him the strongest candidate and rejected the senator’s call for a political revolution.

“In terms of many people who think that this country should evolve instead of having a revolution, I would be their choice,” Bloomberg said.

Attacking Sanders has proven difficult. He and Warren had a sort of non-attack treaty until she recently claimed that Sanders had privately told her in 2018 that a woman cannot win the presidency in 2020. Sanders disputes that story. Warren adheres to it, but raising the issue has not noticeably pushed her into the race.

Still, the Sanders campaign seemed to be ready for a weekend counterattack and preventively warned supporters, like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during a canvas launch in Ankeny, “things will go crazy.”

“I don’t even know what’s going to happen,” she said. “And that is why we must remain focused and committed.”

Documentary maker Michael Moore told supporters during a Saturday night rally that “the knives are out” for Sanders.

Ian Sams, who was a spokesperson for two previous Sanders opponents, Clinton and California Sen. Kamala Harris, said at the moment that he did not expect candidates to go directly after Sanders. But if he wins Iowa, that dynamic can change quickly.

“His main rivals have to participate if they want to stop him, because he is probably not a candidate to beat himself in the first place,” he said.

Some democratic voters think that Biden or Buttigieg will soon have to make their case more explicit.

“In the end, I think Biden will have to do that because they might end up being the last two,” said Kristi Marchesani, a 46-year-old Buttigieg supporter who came to visit the former vice president at the University of Northern Iowa on Monday.

Bill Barrow and Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press