Democrats speak to history with exhaustive impeachment proceedings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sometimes only a few senators in the chamber really seemed to be listening. But the House Democrats who submitted impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump didn’t want to stop.

By the end of their three-day opening dispute late Friday, the property managers had used most of the 24 hours available to them under the Senate indictment. A speech by Attorney General Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Lasted about two hours on Wednesday.

Overall, it was an achievement that escaped today’s brief attention span when the Democrats brought up an exhausting – and described by some as exhausting – case for Trump’s impeachment.

Few opinions seemed to have changed, and many senators who were almost strapped into their seats for the trial described it as boredom. However, the seven democratic prosecutors not only spoke to the senators – effectively Trump’s jury – but also to the story, which will judge his behavior long after his expected acquittal.

“This applies not only to the senators or the American people, but forever,” said Michael Gerhardt, a professor of constitutional law at the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Gerhardt said historians would break down videos and transcripts of the Democrats’ presentation and the case that a team of lawyers representing the White House will do from Saturday. The length and detail of the democratic speeches would be a gold mine, he said.

“The story is somehow unscrupulous. It is not partisan, democratic against republican. It’s not about people’s feelings, ”said Gerhardt, who has written books on impeachment. “It is important what is on the file.”

Even though impeachment against the president with a healthy degree of law is very political, lengthy arguments are a risky way to appeal to a case, said David Spratt, professor of legal rhetoric at the Washington College of Law at American University.

“If you boom over and over again, you can lose the credibility of your audience. You no longer listen to what is said, “said Spratt.

There was no question of who dominated the process for lawmakers and anyone who watched the process: Schiff, the senior investigator in the Ukraine affair and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Democrats provided evidence that Trump was pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, a presidential candidate and former vice president, by blocking military aid and hitting a White House that hit the country’s new leader who was coveted in a bitter war against separatist-backed Russians.

According to a breakdown provided by C-SPAN, the public television broadcaster that broadcast all the process coverage, Schiff spoke about eight of the approximately 22 hours the Democrats had spent Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The closest was Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Whose statements totaled three hours.

Democrats praised Schiff for a smooth and smart settlement, and said his team had provided a careful and methodical explanation of why Trump should be driven out of the White House. The Republicans criticized the presentation as a lengthy, repetitive waste of time.

“I’ve tried many cases,” said Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, a former prosecutor. “This method of presentation is completely ineffective when you try to convince a jury.” For so long, people can’t focus on the same thing over and over again. “

“No,” said Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Who may be in competition again in November when asked if the protracted democratic arguments were effective. “They would have to change their minds, and if they provide the same information in a two-hour loop and request further evidence, they should consider whether or not they have more homework to do.”

Tillis is one of a handful of GOP senators who could face challenging re-election campaigns this fall, many from closely separated states. The impeachment process was a chance for the Democrats to create a case that would force the Republicans to protect Trump and upset moderate voters, or to vote for his removal, which annoys the conservatives.

“Hopefully we have a bit of magic and it will put a strain on the shoulders of some Republicans,” said Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate minority, DN.Y., who tried to push vulnerable Republicans to democratic demands for new life support witnesses and documents. “And they’ll go to Mitch and they’ll say we need at least a fair trial, at least we need documents and witnesses.”

The rules that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, has enforced over the Senate’s democratic opposition give the House prosecutors and a team of White House lawyers 24 hours to present their cases. The White House side planned to start their presentation with a short session on Saturday.

Senators should remain in their seats during the clashes and not look or speak on their cell phones, a limitation that they normally do not face. Painful facial expressions and the growing number of senators who stretched their legs against the back wall signaled the strain that the long days caused.

“That’s your problem. The country has to hear it,” said Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash.

It was also clear that Democrats targeted voters, many of whom are unfamiliar with the details of their evidence against Trump. Although no one expected most people to be stuck on their televisions for hours, the long speeches gave the Democrats the opportunity to repeatedly take a stand and find highlights on social media.

“A lot of people don’t know about it,” said Frank Bowman, a professor at the University of Missouri School of Law, who writes about impeachment. I am her, I will take it. “

