Democrats, Republicans fight for support from Latino; organizers want to register more voters

Framed by the words "Your vote is your vote" in Spanish, people listen to democratic officials and candidates at a get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee, sponsored by immigrant group Voces de la Frontera on Saturday.

The pursuit of Latino voters in Milwaukee is underway before the 2020 elections, along with the pressure to activate the Latino voting block.

Republicans and Democrats ran potential voters this week at individual events on the south side of the city.

On Saturday, Democratic candidates and elected leaders pitched to around 200 people who had gathered at Milwaukee’s South Division High School for an event sponsored by the Voces de la Frontera immigrant group.

Republicans took the turn on Wednesday and brought in John Pence, nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, to lead a training session for Latino voters in a restaurant on the south side.

“If there is a large (Latino) turnout, it will have an impact,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barret told participants of the Voces event on Saturday.

“If people stay home, there will be no impact; it’s pretty mathematical. Is there a potential for a pretty big impact? Absolutely yes. Will it happen? I don’t know.”

The Voces event brought supporters from as far away as Madison and Green Bay to hear directly from candidates for different offices endorsed by Voces.

Another part of the event was to encourage residents to vote in the February primary elections, the spring elections, and the November presidential elections.

Voces organizer and Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado said the group is building a statewide voter base, hoping to register 23,000 voters in Wisconsin by November.

Maldonado said he believes that Latino voters, along with other ethnic minority voters, will “swing this state” and place people in a local office that agrees with the views of the group.

In 2016, the then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump won Wisconsin by a small margin on a campaign aimed at making dramatic changes to current immigration policy.

The Trump government has been characterized by Voces and many others as an anti-immigrant.

“This election cycle means a lot to us because of what is happening on the (southern) border, due to the fact that many undocumented migrants live in fear every day,” Maldonado said. “This issue is really for us because our families are being torn apart.”

Emergence is the key

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks at the South Division High School on Saturday. Barens spoke to a group of mainly Latino residents about the importance of organizing and voting. (Photo: Ricardo Torres / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The Trump campaign also makes intensive efforts to recruit volunteers in the Latino community of Milwaukee. Forty people showed up for the recent training session with Pence on cargo 38.

They heard from Pence and Mario Herrera, director of the Spanish Outreach for the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

“I’m here for a reason: President Trump needs another four years in Washington,” Pence said. “We have a great opportunity for our party and our country. I think this can be summarized in one word. Growth. We are growing as a Republican party.”

Mario Herrera (right) and John Pence during a Trump Victory training program on Wednesday evening at cargo 38 on the south side of Milwaukee. (Photo: Bill Glauber)

Pence said to the audience, “Your vote will be better than someone else’s by saying,” Hey, let me tell you why you should vote for Trump. “Friends, neighbors, looked them in the eye and told them:” The Republican Party is the party of freedom. ” “

In an interview, Herrera said Hispanics are benefiting from Trump’s economic policy.

“The chance that Hispanics will actually vote for President Donald Trump in higher numbers is real,” he said.

Herrera recalled that a few years ago “when we first tried to do campaign interaction in the Spanish community, the large number of people refused to participate. They feared the backlash of their liberal colleagues.”

But people are no longer reluctant to get involved and show their support for the president, he said. At the recent Trump meeting in Milwaukee, Herrera said that about half of the 250 volunteers were Spanish.

Vote organizers hope the success of the organization on important issues of interest to Hispanic, including obtaining municipal identity cards for city residents who cannot get a driver’s license and creating more separation between the Sheriff’s office in Milwaukee County and immigration and customs enforcement, voters to their candidates.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said that those policy changes were driven by basic level activism. And Democratic Lieutenant Mandela Barnes encouraged the public to continue working on goals and candidates that match their priorities.

“I remember nine years ago when I marched with Voces and I protested with Voces, and now I can serve as a lieutenant governor of the state,” Barnes said. “That is what you get from marching and protesting. That is what you get from organizing.”

