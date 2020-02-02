Democrats open 2020 with hope, fear

Hopeful but also scared. Uncertain but still focused. The Democrats of Iowa will arrive on Monday at their kick-off in 2020 with a mix of emotions and an urgent mission: voting President Donald Trump out of office in November.

For months, Associated Press journalists have spoken with hundreds of Iowa voters, listening to wringing, frustration, enthusiasm and second guesses. “Chaotic” was the only word a voter used to describe the vote around the election. “Worried” was another popular choice.

Here are some of the voters who will weigh on Monday:

KEITH KENNEDY, 62

Keith Kennedy is looking for change.

“I think we should come close to everything that is going on,” he says, summarizing the political unrest of recent years with Iowan understatement.

Kennedy’s choice is Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Even if he stumbles upon pronouncing the candidate’s last name, Kennedy likes to say what Buttigieg stands for, and thinks he does not shy away from asking questions.

“He always has an answer to the questions asked to him,” said Kennedy, a retired musician. “He is a good spokesperson.”

The word that reflects what Kennedy thinks about the next election, he says, is “optimism.”

“I have an opinion about the Republicans who put (Trump) in office,” he said. “Now even they are starting to realize:” perhaps this was not the wisest decision we could have made. “

RASHANDA HOLTS, 39

Rashanda Holts misses the days that Barack and Michelle Obama were in the White House. The Obamas tried to help black women and women of other races to be self-sufficient, says the 39-year-old single mother from Marshalltown.

She believes that Senator Bernie Sanders this year is the candidate who will do the same, including by raising the minimum wage.

“Most of my great values, things I believe in, what he believes in,” said Holts, a certified chef who works at McDonalds. “He is for people like me.”

Holts does not like the way Trump talks and says the president wants to take away help such as food stamps and Medicaid.

“(Sanders) wouldn’t do that,” she added. “He wants us to work and get an essential amount to be comfortable.”

Her thoughts about the upcoming elections? “It’s a great one.”

BRUCE PLINER, 75

Bruce Pliner served with the US Navy from 1963 to 1967, including two years in Vietnam. He skipped the 2016 caucuses before supporting Hillary Clinton in the general election. This year he supports former vice president Joe Biden.

“I just feel like he can hit the ground,” said the 75-year-old from Ankeny, a suburb of Des Moines. “I think his experience with world leaders is very good.”

Pliner also believes that Biden will protect programs that Republicans want to cut, such as social security and medicine. He thinks cutting it “is wrong, very wrong”.

“We have to get rid of Trump,” he said. “We have to get rid of him.”

SARA CARSPECKEN, 37

Like many democratic voters, Sara Carspecken wants a candidate who can beat Trump. That person, she says, is Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“I want strong female leadership,” said the 37-year-old from Fort Dodge. “I love her plans, I believe she’s strong enough to go after Donald Trump and beat him, and I like what she has to say about going after the big companies. Something needs to be done about that . “

Carspecken, who supported Clinton in 2016, said she cannot begin to express her grief over the way politics has been going since Trump took office.

“I feel that there is a lot at stake and that we need to get back on track,” she said. “We need more honesty, we need more transparency and we need to get back on track to be respectful again.”

JEN TOMITA, 43

Jen Tomita has been a republican all her life. The 43-year-old, who works in banking, took care of Donald Trump in 2016 and then supported him in the general election. But in January Tomita changed her party relationship so that she can support Buttigieg on caucus evening.

“I just switched and now have my voter registration card that says I am a democrat,” said the resident of Clive, Iowa, at a Buttigieg event in Des Moines.

Tomita is a veteran and likes Buttigieg, who served in the Navy Reserve in Afghanistan, is that too.

“I think someone with his skills and talent will be able to view the problems of veterans” and get better care for veterans, Tomita said.

She also describes herself as an LGBTQ ally and said that having a gay president means more focus on gay rights and equality, and “ensuring that there are equal opportunities and that everyone gets the same opportunity.”

MARIO ALBERTO BASURTO, 38

As the father of three daughters, Mario Alberto Basurto says Sanders’ support for women’s rights, training and ending the gender pay gap. Sanders’ approval of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, a Latina and a progressive favorite, “for me as a Spaniard is a big motivator,” he said.

The 38-year-old mental health therapist from Cedar Falls said he supported Clinton in 2016 and felt he was “duped.”

“It came back to hit us pretty hard that the right choice would probably have been Bernie at the time,” he said.

But even when he has made his choice, Basurto says he does not have the same enthusiasm as in earlier elections.

“It is currently an anti-Trump vote,” he said. “While with Barack Obama I felt a bit more like he was my inspiration, I don’t feel that connection with a Democratic candidate right now.”

ELYSE KRIEGEL, 17

This will be the first election when 17-year-old Elyse Kriegel will have a vote, and he says he still needs to do research.

The high school student, who also works in a bakery in Pella, Iowa, can get a caucus under Iowa law because he will be 18 in the November general election. Climate change is a matter to be taken into account, which Kriegel says he takes into account billionaire Tom Steyer or businessman Andrew Yang.

“I think we will feel the effects of climate change in the coming decades,” said Kriegel. He is also looking for a president who will help low-income families.

“There are so many different candidates with different … opinions about different things. I just don’t know what’s best for this country,” he said.

MARY OLDHAM, 27

There are times when Mary Oldham has to tell her friend, a “political fanatic” and Trump fan, to stop talking about him.

The 27-year-old science teacher from Knoxville, Iowa, has never had much to do with politics, but says her friend made her think: if you don’t vote, you don’t have a vote. So Oldham is planning to come for a democrat on Monday. That has led to some disagreements on the home front.

“I’m so” stop, stop, stop “, Oldham said while she was having coffee with her 6-year-old daughter.” We’ll be fine if we’re not talking about politics. “

Oldham still decides between Buttigieg, who says things she likes, and Sanders, because she has heard he takes the lead in the polls.

“I am more a person who leads with their hearts and I think those two are the most important guys who really care about humanity, I think I should say,” she said.

MIKE FILIPPINI, 66

The choice for retired firefighter Mike Filippini comes down to Biden or Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, another moderate. It is a decision that he has somewhat achieved through a process of elimination.

Filippini’s union, the International Association of Fire Fighters, has endorsed Biden. But the 66-year-old Pella, Iowa, resident has some questions about Biden, and he thinks Klobuchar might be better eligible.

“She’s not like the distant progressive wing. I think that’s way too fast,” he said. “And Buttigieg, he just won’t do it for me. So she’s the one who’s left.”

DEMARCUS CARTER, 32

Demarcus Carter decided to support Pete Buttigieg after the Christmas dinner with his girlfriend’s parents and grandparents, where the family “broke the main rule about not talking about politics at dinner.”

The 32-year-old from Fort Dodge says that the three generations – the oldest of whom are evangelicals and republicans – have had a sincere, in-depth conversation about what concerns them, and have come to a conclusion: “We are all concerned about the same things “

Carter, who works as a scientist testing pepperoni recipes, said he realized that Buttigieg might be the right person to get in touch with evangelicals such as his girlfriend’s family. Buttigieg speaks frankly about his faith and often says that religion does not belong to one political party.

“He can reach them,” said Carter, who will be a district captain for Buttigieg. “I see him as the uniter, as a refreshment.”

MARY ALBRECHT, 51

If Mary Albrecht comes as a democrat on Monday – and that is still a pretty big “if” – there is only one candidate she would support: Andrew Yang.

The 51-year-old from LeMars, Iowa, supported Trump in 2016, but wasn’t sure if she wanted to admit it.

“I didn’t like him, but Hillary (Clinton) made me nervous,” Albrecht said. “I just felt that she had too many flaws that would not be good either.” She considered voting for a third party, but eventually went with Trump and is “not satisfied”.

She is afraid she would feel the same in November – that there are no ‘good options’.

“I’m worried,” Albrecht said.

JEREMIAH CRAWFORD, 18

Monday will be the first time that 18-year-old Jeremiah Crawford is eligible for caucus, and initially learned toward Rep. Tulsi Gabbard because he loves her positions on foreign policy and that she is a veteran. But after attending a Biden meeting in Ankeny this month, Crawford said he had been persuaded to be a caucus for the former vice president.

“He did pretty well,” Crawford said.

Crawford, who is unemployed, said that if he could vote in 2016, he would have supported Clinton for the presidency because she was more qualified for the job than Trump.

SHEILA SCHMIDT, 69

Sheila Schmidt has been with Sanders since 2016 and she will be informed again on Monday.

The retired English language teacher from rural Grinnell supported Clinton in the general election and said her main concern this time is to ensure that Democrats come true.

“I think that if everyone votes, it will become a democrat. I see signs of that and then I just believe it, “said Schmidt after attending a meeting for Sanders with activist and filmmaker Michael Moore. “It is hard to imagine that more people are in favor of the person who now holds the office of president than someone else who would come up against him.”

Clinton won the popular vote on Trump, Schmidt noted.

“As Michael Moore says, he really has to lose this time.”

