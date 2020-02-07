Democrats’ new fear of Iowa is whether they have a turnout problem

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) spent part of his Thursday in New Hampshire and claimed four nights before the victory of the unresolved caucus in Iowa.

But what was supposed to be a moment of triumph was complicated by a greater fear. The senator is on track to win the most votes when the count is finished. But the number of voters that turned out to be for all candidates in Iowa was lower than expected, giving rise to concern about the party’s enthusiasm.

“I would have liked a higher turnout. And I think I can probably speak for any other candidate, “Sanders admitted to reporters who had packed their headquarters in Manchester five days before the primary in New Hampshire on a cold afternoon.

Just a week ago, some Democrats expected the voters’ enthusiasm to be a concern for the party. Most public surveys have shown great interest in voting. As recently as this spring, the excitement about voting corresponded to the figures that were recorded the day before the 2016 elections.

Especially for democrats, election participation seemed a matter that didn’t have to worry. An overwhelming desire to put President Donald Trump out of office, the theory said, would lead to a record number of registrations and huge increases in activism.

But data from the Iowa caucus have suddenly questioned those theories. The turnout was around the level of 2016 (around 175,000), but far from the record in 2008 (236,000), the last time the Democratic Party was active while a Republican had occupied the White House. And Sanders is not the only one who notices it.

“Do I worry about it as a citizen? Yes. Especially after the explosive rise of ’17 and ’18, “said David Axelrod, who helped Barack Obama Iowa’s historic victory in 2008.” There are more benign statements, such as it is a caucus and the candidates were in Washington and not there to get the attendance going. But there is another possibility, namely that people just felt discouraged. That is a danger for democrats. The Trump effort is infused with cynicism. And spreading cynicism can be a powerful tactic if you try to suppress the rise of an opponent. ”

“That’s a big concern,” he added, “that a discouraged voter, beaten and burned out, just runs away.”

In interviews with activists and agents throughout the party, responses to the rise in Iowa varied from alarm to nonchalance. But underneath it is all the conviction that the party must make sure that the message they convey to voters is more than just disgust with Trump. Months of focus on deposition ended this week not only with an acquittal, but also with conflicting party focus: a national conversation focused on investigating the president’s behavior and the local campaign that leaned on other issues.

For a party that attained historic profits in the 2017 and 2018 elections, largely on an aggressive focus on protecting and extending health care rights, it is confusing for some that such a message is no longer uniformly reinforced.

“We had a real-time experiment and it’s called 2018, where we have really qualified people, diverse and patriotic, and they took an oath that they were going to talk about things that mattered to people,” said the old democratic operator James Carville. “And it produced the highest turnout in more than 100 years and the largest margin ever. To use a football metaphor, why don’t we run the same game, coach? Let’s try that again. “

But not everyone in the party sweats the results of Iowa, arguing that it would be foolish to extrapolate larger trends from one election alone. Andrew Gillum, who launched a voter registration effort since his failed run for Florida governor in 2018, noted that caucuses are historically low turnout events and that Iowa as a whole has followed more republican since Obama won there in 2008.

“So of course there are fewer Democrats to attend a caucus,” Gillum said. “Sometimes a large field of candidates means a high turnout, but sometimes it means voters are open to different candidates and ultimately just want to win and beat Trump.”

Addisu Demissie, Senator Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) campaign leader, noted that many Caucus voters remained undecided until the end, which inherently meant that they were not yet ready to make commitments to participate in the political process .

“I think it’s a bit early to write that it is because of lack of enthusiasm instead of paralysis through analysis,” Demissie said. “Talk to me after a few primaries.”

And Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus who endorsed Sanders, also opted for a cautious approach: “We don’t have the details to know exactly what that turnout looked like,” Jayapal told The Daily Beast. “I don’t follow lessons from Iowa yet.”

But Iowa had to give some lessons about how the universe of voters could be expanded. Members of the Democratic Party implemented specific reforms after 2016 that were explicitly designed to encourage more attendance, including the addition of satellite caucuses, an important change that was approved by the Democratic National Committee following a vote in the Rules and Regulations. Statutes. Early results show at least some success, with at least one major demographics: according to a Washington Post poll, youth voters aged 17 to 29 accounted for 24 percent of the total Iowa Democratic caucus goers in 2020, an increase of six points from 18 percent in 2016. But that was a silver lining in a night that was otherwise marred by bureaucratic incompetence and uninspiring emergence.

“What should give birth to us the most is that the rise may have barely kept pace with the level of 2016 and has fallen far below the historic rise of 2008,” wrote former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who left his own presidential run in 2019. “We” again in the midst of a national emergency, and people stay home. “

The feeling of despair among Democrats is reinforced by the fact that there was no clear winner from Iowa. Both Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg have claimed the victory. But there were also reports of irregularities and inconsistencies with the ballot papers that could make the results unclear for days or weeks. On Thursday afternoon, Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, called for a full recanvassing effort in Iowa.

“Enough is enough,” Perez wrote on Twitter. “In the light of the difficulties encountered in implementing the Delegation Selection Plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I call on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately start a new investigation. ”

Around the state, the answers from the Democrats had long been mixed when asked if the cloud over the Iowa results could possibly hinder the rise in New Hampshire. Some said they hardly thought about it. Others pointed to an advantage – that is, after seeing the massive chaos in Iowa, voters might be more inclined to prove themselves and provide clarity through the primary process. Even some members of Congress recognized the role of New Hampshire in evaluating the general early-rise statistics.

“I think a fairer way is to take a look in New Hampshire,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) on The Daily Beast. “It will probably give us a better idea of ​​where some people are coming from and whether there is a drop-off.”

.