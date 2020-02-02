Democrats make final arguments in last hours before 2020 Iowa caucuses

Leading Democratic presidential candidates have sharpened their affairs in the last hours of the Iowa caucuses, hoping that clearer sections will help undecided caucus goers turn their way. All six candidates – former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang hope to spend as much time as possible in Iowa in search of maximizing their reach to Iowans before many start caucusing. importance for the wider Democratic primary and the fact that the candidate who wins here on Monday evening will get a huge boost in the primary primary direction of New Hampshire next week. The leading Democratic presidential candidates have tightened their affairs in the last hours of the Iowa caucuses, hoping that clearer sections will help undecided caucus goers turn their way.

All six candidates – former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang hope to squeeze as much time as possible into Iowa as possible, seeking to maximize their reach to Iowans before many begin to lead.

The rush emphasizes Iowa’s importance for the wider Democratic primary and the fact that the candidate who wins here Monday night will enjoy a wealth of momentum going to the New Hampshire primary next week.

This is how the six best candidates in Iowa finish their campaigns in the state:

Praying

Sharply geared to Democratic voters’ focus on election, Biden made his final sprint through Iowa by playing Republican attacks on him – showing voters that he has already endured the full power of Trump’s political machine, while his primary rivals have not. have done.

In particular, he played comments from Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst to reporters in Washington, suggesting that Iowa Democratic caucus goers could turn away from Biden after Republicans had used President Donald Trump’s removal procedures to take Biden and his son Hunter fall.

“She has spilled the beans,” Biden told a crowd in Burlington on Friday morning.

He then asked Ernst the question about Iowa Democrats: “Will they support Joe Biden on this point?” The audience applauded and shouted: “Yes!” “Seems like that, right?” Said Biden. “Seems like that.”

Biden’s final height is the same as the slogan on the side of his campaign bus: to restore the soul of the nation.

“In Joe Biden’s America, the President’s tax returns will not be a secret. Political self-interest will not be confused with the national interest. And no one – no one, even the President of the United States – will be. Above the law,” said Biden Thursday morning in a speech in the suburbs of Des Moines.

“I am absolutely certain that we can repair this country,” he said. “And we can restore our position in the world. We can win the battle for America’s soul. The country is ready.”

He rarely says the names of his Democratic opponents, but interrupted his straw speeches with clear jabs to his leading enemies.

Sunday in Dubuque, Biden said that the next president “will face a nation that is fundamentally divided, and a war in disorder. And with all due respect, there will be no time for on-the-job training. You can only know better what you do the first day. “

A few minutes later, in a shot at Sanders and Warren, Biden brought up the axiom that talking is cheap. “It is sometimes very expensive in politics,” he said. “Especially if you don’t tell people how you are going to pay for what you want to do.”

Buttigieg

The former mayor of South Bend closes his campaign by emphasizing his uniqueness as the youngest candidate in the race: he says it’s time to “open the door for a new generation of leadership.”

Buttigieg has emphasized the message during the last days of his campaign in Iowa, a campaign in which the 38-year-old former mayor – more than most candidates in the field – needs a strong show to legitimize his run and show some appearance of electability prove.

Buttigieg has repeatedly used a campaign form to explain why his age – something that some Democrats consider a mistake – has historically been useful to his party. Buttigieg tells the public that, in the last 50 years of the Democratic Party, the presidential nominees who won were “new on the scene”; “opened the door to a new generation” and “didn’t have an office in Washington, or if they were, wouldn’t have been there that long.”

“We’d better make sure we win this time because the country can’t take a new term from this president,” Buttigieg said this week.

As part of the strategy, Buttigieg has started recording two of his older opponents – Biden and Sanders – by name, suggesting that they don’t fit into that historic mold.

Buttigieg, in response to an advertisement in which the Biden campaign claims that it is now “no time to take a risk,” voters in Decorah told that “history has shown us that the biggest risk we can take with a very important election is to look at the same Washington playbook and recycle the same arguments. “And at an event in Anamosa Buttigieg Sanders considered too immobile, arguing that the senator has the feeling” that you are either for a revolution, or that you have to go for the status quo, and that there is nothing in between ”.

This reflects a new consensus within the Buttigieg campaign, where the top strategists of the former mayor see Biden and Sanders as their most formidable opponents. The Buttigieg campaign, people with knowledge of their strategy say, will be satisfied with a top two finish or beating Biden in Iowa.

To make that case, Buttigieg has emphatically focused on winning what the mayor has called ‘future former republicans’, people who may have voted for Trump in 2016 but are not satisfied with the president and are willing to give a democrat a give it a chance.

“I was hoping he was someone else,” said Anne Wahl, a 49-year-old former nuclear medical technology from Marshalltown, about her vote for Trump in 2016. “You learn a lot. I’m looking forward to this next time Let’s start with someone who starts very presidential and intelligent. Let’s start there first and go from there. “

The question for the Buttigieg team is whether they will be released on Monday evening, allowing the former mayor to expand the electorate with voters who, as he says, want to usher in a “new generation” of leaders.

Klobuchar

Klobuchar’s final message can be summarized with two words: “grit” and “charm.”

Klobuchar, who turned her snowy announcement speech into a sign of her harshness, concludes with some of the same reports in Iowa, hoping that culturally similar Democrats in Iowa will be attracted by a senator who sells herself pragmatically and tough.

Klobuchar has punctuated her last events with nods to her Minnesota upbringing, her grandfather who has saved money in a coffee can and her ability to win Republican voters. Her advertisements have also fixed on this post, referring to the fact that she has visited all 99 Iowa counties and referring to her “Midwestern charisma” and “grit”.

Klobuchar also put one of her opponents, Buttigieg, on the podium in the final days of the campaign, and accused him of rejecting the importance of the accusation process.

“I don’t have the luxury of changing channels and watching cartoons, as one of my opponents suggested,” she said Friday after Buttigieg suggested that the chaos in Washington led some voters to turn off the news and watch cartoons. “I’m here. I hope people see it as a plus, and I’m going to do my job.”

A dynamic supporter of Klobuchar hopes that it will start playing on Monday is that Iowans, many of whom like Klobuchar, will be moved to her because they want her to stay outside the state of Hawkeye in the race.

And there are signs that affect voters throughout the state, with countless undecided voters telling CNN that they are considering Klobuchar because they wanted them to go beyond Iowa.

“In my district, I think Pete will probably win,” said Barbara Wells, a Des Moines resident. “So if I can go to Amy and make Amy viable, that would be very important to me because it keeps her in the race.”

Klobuchar has played this the last few days, all but begging Iowans to send her to New Hampshire and beyond.

“This person deserves a ticket from Iowa,” she said this week, “to continue, and I ask you to do that for me.”

Sanders

Sanders’ closing height for voters in Iowa is very similar to what he has been saying all along: rich business and business interests are geared to working people. But his campaign has the power of the base to win – there and across the country – it can drive as many people as possible to the caucuses.

The emphasis on expanding the electorate has been a central theme in every Sanders speech since he returned to the state for this final push.

“What this campaign is about in Iowa and what it is about nationally is about the turnout of voters,” Sanders said Sunday in Cedar Rapids. “It reaches out to our friends and neighbors who in many cases have given up the political process.”

Sanders has also tried to use a late round financial influence, including from an external group that spent nearly $ 700,000 here to place an advertisement in which he questioned his electricity and health, as fuel for his

supporters.

Sanders, who met this week from Washington for a meeting in Iowa City, where he and the other senator candidates are stuck as jury members in Trump’s deposition, Sanders launched the attack in his campaign as a sign of his strength.

“Right now there are people with a lot of money, trying to figure out how to beat us,” Sanders said. “But at the end of the day, the reason we will win is that we have the people and that we have an unprecedentedly strong basic movement in Iowa and throughout the country knocking on thousands of doors tonight.”

In a campaign ad that started running this week, Sanders emphasized those volunteers, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; a young, diverse group of supporters; and the Sunrise Movement climate activists, who take turns appearing as Sanders’ voice from a meeting in New York last year, convey his message.

“Look around and find someone you don’t know, maybe someone doesn’t look like you,” Sanders says, then asks, “Are you willing to fight for that person as much as you are willing to fight?” ” for yourself?”

Warren

“Unite the party.”

That was the message on posters during a Warren event in Urbandale on Saturday.

Warren closes its campaign in Iowa by presenting itself as the only candidate on the ticket with power to bring together warring parties within the Democratic Party and defeat Trump in November.

She cited a similar case in three recent advertisements here that promoted her ability to take voters who had supported Sanders, Hillary Clinton, and Trump in 2016. Another place emphasized its approval by the state’s largest newspaper, the Des Moines Register.

In an ad titled “She Can Win,” a man who identifies himself as a former Trump voter says he will support Warren this year.

“The people who say that a woman cannot win, I say:” Nonsense. “I believe a woman can beat Trump, and I believe that Elizabeth is that woman,” he says.

Another ad shows three voters – each supporting different candidates in 2016 – showing that Warren can forge a coalition.

“We can’t afford a broken party in 2020,” says a former supporter of Bernie Sanders.

The Clinton backer from 2016 adds: “In 2020, the person who can unite the party is Elizabeth Warren.”

And the former Trump voter brings the final message.

“If a former Trump supporter can be encouraged by Elizabeth Warren,” he says, “then Elizabeth Warren is doing something great for America.”

Yang

Yang, the entrepreneur and first candidate, spent his last events on the campaign track in Iowa with the same message that brought him to stardom: a call for a universal basic income.

Yang’s proposal to give every US $ 1,000 a month – what he calls a “freedom dividend” – has been the inspiring cause of his candidacy.

“We live in a country – we live with 78% from wage to salary. Almost half cannot afford an unexpected $ 500 bill. Too many Americans are left behind in the 21st century economy,” Yang said Sunday morning on ABC . “We need to bring the benefits of this economy directly to families across the country through a dividend of $ 1,000 a month.”

Yang has tried to address dissatisfied voters – from supporters of Sanders to Republicans. At events, he asked those who voted for Trump to raise their hands – and then asked the crowd to applaud them for their presence.

But he has also tried to show that he has the most fun of every candidate in the race. On Sunday morning he jumped from a chair in Ames and then said to a small crowd around him: “Let’s see Bernie Sanders do it!”

