Democrats get first chance to earn delegates in the Iowa caucuses

Democrats get first chance to earn delegates in fiercely controversial Iowa caucuses

President Trump expected GOP delegates to be easily secured

Updated: 7:28 PM EST February 3, 2020

Complete Commitment 20-20 – Team coverage tonight. Max Diekneite spoke one to one – with Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar. (áááSTACEYááá) Laura Terrell shows us various other candidate events at the last minute. But first, let’s go to Beau Bowman – with the latest pushes from the Biden and Sanders campaigns. (áááBeauááá) Candidates are less than 24 hours away to find out who is going away from Iowa with a win – a win that would take them one step closer to entering into President Trump. Democratic presidential candidates spent the last day campaigning in Iowa for the state-wide caucus, trying to convince those voters on the fence. Former vice president Joe Biden ended Sunday in Des Moines at Hiatt Middle School for hundreds of potential caucus visitors. He was accompanied by former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack who endorsed Biden in November. Some supporters of Biden are optimistic about Monday’s caucus – but do not doubt that the result will be tight. Senator Bernie Sanders tries to make up for lost time after completing the Impeachment process in Washington, DC all week … Today he went through the state on a final second marathon with stops in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Newton before he finished in Des Moines with a Super Bowl watch party at Ingersoll Tap. (áááBeauááá) Of course – this is an EXTREMELY close race. Check in now with KCCI’s Max Diekneite. Max … you followed 2 candidates today … hoping to ride on their recent momentum, to a caucus night. (áááMaxááá) Beau – Pete Buttigieg and the supporters of Amy Klobuchar – are passionate. Two thousand mayors Pete supporters filled an auditorium at Lincoln High School this afternoon. Meanwhile, Amy Klobuchar has just closed a Super Bowl watch party – in Johnston. We spoke one to one … with both of them. Super Bowl – meets Super Bowl of Politics. Literally campaigning during the big game … Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar told a raw crowd … she would return to Iowa tomorrow night. Klobuchar must go back to D.C. – for the Senate Impeachment Trial. Klobuchar told KCCI, healthcare … is the problem that separates her from her competitors. Hours earlier – on the south side of Des Moines. Pete Buttigeig – was greeted by a crowd – of more than two thousand. The former mayor told KCCI that he had received the long-awaited poll from CNN / Des Moines Register … was completed. Buttigieg says – unlike Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders – HE can unite the country. (áááMaxááá) Lincoln High School – will be packed again tomorrow. It is a popular caucus area. Steve? (áááSTEVEááá) Several other candidates today also campaigned throughout the state. Laura Terrell from KCCI is now in the studio – with their last minute messages. (áááLauraááá) (áááPS 3ááá) Steve – Senator Elizabeth Warren also tries to reach as many Iowans as possible for the caucuses! (áááLauraááá) She spoke about the importance of eliminating student loan debts during a speech at Simpson College in Indianola! Senator Warren then went to Ames for an event at Iowa State University. Then she traveled to Des Moines for a Super Bowl Watch Party at Hy-Vee Hall. (áááLauraááá) (áááPS 3ááá) Tom Steyer was campaigning in eastern Iowa today … He spoke about President Donald Trump’s indictment process and senators voted on Friday not to hear witnesses. Steyer started the “Need to Impeach” movement less than 10 months after President Trump took office. After months of saying that he would never be president, Steyer jumped into the race last July. (áááLAURAááá) Andrew Yang is also in the state in a flash! He stopped in Ames this morning … Then he went to Mason City, Cresco, Decorah and then Waterloo. (ááLAURAááá) These four candidates – Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard and Deval Patrick – campaigned outside of Iowa. (áááPS 3ááá) Bloomberg has been public about the focus of his campaign on the Super Tuesday states, rather than Iowa and New Hampshire. (áááSTACEYááá) The Des Moines register has decided NOT to release the results of its long-awaited final “Iowa Poll”. It comes after worrying that Pete Buttigieg was omitted in at least one interview for the poll. CBS News has released its last Iowa Battleground tracker poll this morning. Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders have 25 percent support. Former mayor Pete Buttigieg follows with 21 percent. Senator Elizabeth Warren has 16 percent and Senator Amy Klobuchar completes the top five with 5 percent. (áááSTEVEááá) If you plan to welcome a Democrat tomorrow – there are some changes you need to know. First you must be a registered democrat to participate. But – you can change your party relationship on your caucus site – on caucus evening. Check your caucus location again, as it may have changed from 4 years ago. And – make sure you fill in and hand in a presidential card – when your caucus is over. The Republicans of Iowa are also herding. You must be a registered Republican to participate. And if you plan to reg

For the first time this election season, voters have the opportunity to select their favorite candidate for each party. Iowa caucuses are tonight. For current local results, visit our sister station KCCI in Des Moines. Ians registered as Democrats or Republicans can participate in the caucus. Those who are not registered or registered as Independent persons are not allowed to do so. Democrats divide into preferred groups for each candidate and try to convince each other to switch support to their candidate. Candidates must receive a certain percentage of the total number of votes in the room. If a candidate is determined not to be viable, his supporters must dissolve to support another candidate, remain undecided or abstain. This process continues until the remaining candidates are delegated. Republicans simply cast a vote on a piece of paper for their candidate. Related video: “Dispatches From the Middle” examines how the caucus in Iowa works KCCI, our sister station in Des Moines, will have full coverage of the caucus with live coverage from 6:00 pm. East. 2020 Presidential Candidate Guide Undecided Iowans ask candidates New Caucus rules can confuse results

For the first time this election season, voters have the opportunity to select their favorite candidate for each party. Iowa caucuses are tonight.

Visit our sister station for current local results KCCI in Des Moines.

Iowans registered as Democrats or Republicans can participate in the caucus. Those who are not registered or registered as Independence may not.

Democrats divide into preferred groups for each candidate and try to convince each other to switch support to their candidate. Candidates must receive a certain percentage of the total number of votes in the room. If a candidate is determined not to be viable, his supporters must dissolve to support another candidate, remain undecided or abstain. This process continues until the remaining candidates have delegates.

Republicans simply cast a vote on a piece of paper for their candidate.

