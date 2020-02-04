Democrats gather at Marquette University

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4646103002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=iowa-caucuses%2Cdemocrats%2Ccaucuses&simpleTarget=custom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4646103002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/03/USAT/f2ae7bd1-2156-4cba-86e6-c129eda6e28b-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Joe Martin, from the left, Des Moines; Evan McCarthy, Iowa City; and Cooper Warner, West Des Moines, show their support for Elizabeth Warren, while Maaz Ahmed, Bettendorf on the right, joins another resident to cast their vote for Bernie Sanders. In total, seven residents of Iowa gathered at Marquette University to perform a satellite caucus, one of 28 satellite caucuses as part of the Iowa caowas on Monday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Welcome to the Wisconsin-style caucuses of Iowa.

Just one mile from where Democrats will announce their presidential candidate at Fiserv Forum in July, seven Iowa Democrats gathered Monday night in a basement in the Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union.

They were there to participate in a satellite caucus, while Iowa brought its first in-the-nation presidential competition to 13 states, Washington, D.C. and three countries.

It had all the attributes of a caucus in Iowa, just not so many people.

It was homespun, restrained and bound to tradition with a working script.

Cooper Warner, 23, a Marquette law student from West Des Moines, Iowa, fell on his way to an intramural football game in the caucus.

She was dressed in sweat and her eyes widened when she entered the basement room.

“The caucus that I went to earlier had 300 people,” she said. “There are more cameramen here than caucus visitors. It’s crazy.”

Joe Martin, 33, an automation engineer who lives in Des Moines, was in Milwaukee on business.

This caucus would certainly be different.

“Instead of 100 people in your group, you only need two,” Martin said.

In a sense, the caucus was a bit like spring training for Jason Rae, a Wisconsin resident who is secretary of the Democratic National Committee.

In the summer Rae will evoke the role of states at the congress. His office is also responsible for certifying the approximately 5,000 delegates who will attend the event.

But on this winter night, he was in the district seat.

“I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm,” Rae said, noting that people showed up to observe and defend candidates.

“I have organized party meetings. The unique thing is that you don’t know the outcome, you don’t know what the outcome will be,” he said.

Cooper Warner, West Des Moines, signs her presidential card to show her support for Elizabeth Warren at Marquette University on Monday evening. In total, seven residents of Iowa gathered at the university to perform a satellite caucus, one of 28 satellite caucuses as part of the Iowa caowas. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

While the caucus started exactly at 7 p.m., Rae told the audience: “This is historic.”

The campaigns achieved their best pitch, with speakers each being given a minute to stimulate their candidates.

The caucus visitors heard from representatives of former vice-president Joe Biden, American senator Amy Klobuchar, American senator Bernie Sanders, American senator Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang.

Walter Wilson, a retired person, was a Sanders representative in 2016.

“I wanted to make sure that I have some important points that Bernie Sanders is part of a movement, not a political agenda or ideology,” he said.

And then the seven Iowans made their choices.

There were no votes to cast.

Instead, they were instructed to gather in groups around the room under the name of their favorite candidate.

“They suggest 15 to 20 minutes, but I think we can tune in with seven of you in five minutes,” Rae said.

It moved quickly.

Two people in front of Klobuchar. Two for Sanders. And three for Warren.

The caucus was awarded what four delegate equivalents are called for a provincial caucus to be held later this year. Klobuchar and Sanders each received a delegate. And Warren received two.

“It’s a very private process here,” Marquette student Maaz Ahmed from Bettendorf, Iowa joked, standing in front of Sanders.

It was over in 22 minutes.

Ahmed, who was helpful in bringing the caucus to Marquette, said the experience was “cool.”

“It went much faster than I expected,” he said. “It was fun.”

But Ahmed, who stood behind Sanders, said that the caucus was a bit ‘outdated’.

“I think the importance attached to the Iowa caucus is a little wrong, because I think Iowa is not the nation’s best representation,” he said. “But in the end I still think that this is generally a really, really great opportunity that we have to make a difference in our country.”

Eric Rorholm, president of the Marquette College Democrats, could not vote in the caucus – he is from Washington state.

But he was very happy with the event.

“I was knocked out by the amount of interest, coverage and excitement surrounding this event,” Rorholm said. “It went further than I could have imagined. The enthusiasm of the voter is high, and that is really very important.”

