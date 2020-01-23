WASHINGTON – By pushing through a second day of accusation, House Democrats mocked President Donald Trump’s allegations that he had good reasons to press Ukraine to investigate his political enemies.

It was Trump who dealt with a shocking abuse of power, not former Vice President Joe Biden or other Trump enemies, said Texas representative Sylvia Garcia. There is “no evidence, nothing, nada” to suggest that Biden has done something inappropriate in dealing with Ukraine, the former judge said.

Democratic prosecutors argued in the deposition process for skeptical Republican senators and a vigilant American public that Trump was looking for a political investigation into Biden from Ukraine to let his own gains swing in the 2020 elections.

“There was no basis for the investigation that the president did and pushed. No. He only did it for his own political advantage, “Garcia explained.

Trump is on trial in the Senate after the House charged him last month and claimed that he was abusing his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Biden while withholding crucial military aid. They also accused him of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has investigated Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and also invalidated theories about which nation was guilty of interference in the 2016 US elections.

Republicans, tired of the long hours of procedures, have defended Trump’s actions where necessary and the process as a politically motivated attempt to weaken the president in the midst of his re-election campaign.

The challenge of the Democrats is clear because they are trying to convince not only troubled senators, but also an American audience divided over the Republican president in an election year.

Democrats opened the day arguing that “no president” ever abused power like Trump did, focusing on the first article of accusation, abuse of power and arguing that Trump’s motives were clear.

“No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to help cheat on our elections,” Jerrold Nadler of New York, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told the senators. He said the founders of the nation would be shocked. “The president’s behavior is wrong. It’s illegal. It’s dangerous,”

Republican senators, who hold a majority in the Chamber and will vote for the conviction or acquittal of Trump, did not show any shock.

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri said that the Democrats presented “admirable presentations” before the day of the day. But he said: ‘They basically have about an hour of presentation and they gave it six times on Tuesday and eight times yesterday. There is just not much news here. “

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, faced restless senators who were forced to sit still for a long day, there would be “some repetition of information” from the first day review.

But he promised to merge the facts into an inevitable conclusion.

“You have now heard hundreds of hours of testimonials and live testimonials from the house,” Schiff said. “We will now show these facts and many others and how they are intertwined … to a guilt and conviction.”

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, acknowledged Thursday that many senators ‘really don’t want to be here’.

But Schumer said that Schiff has outlined a convincing case about Trump’s pressure on Ukraine and the plan to hide the charge, and many Republicans are only hearing it for the first time. He claimed that they cannot help but are “glued” to his testimony.

Once reluctant to take charges during an election year, the Democrats are now marching toward a Senate decision that the American public will also judge. They are a third of the way through 24-hour opening arguments.

Trump destroyed the procedure in a tweet on Thursday morning and declared them the “most unfair and corrupt hearing in congress history!”

Biden campaigned in Iowa and said, “People ask,” Will the president not get stronger and harder to beat if he survives? “Yes, probably. But Congress has no choice,” he said, senators should vote and “live with that in history.”

Each party has a maximum of three days to present its case. After the prosecutors are ready, probably Friday, the lawyers of the president have no less than 24 hours. It is unclear how much time they will actually take, but the Trump team promises not only to defend the president, but to take the case of the Democrats apart. The Senate is expected to take Sunday off and continue next week.

“There are many things I would like to refute,” Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said in the Capitol, “and we will refute.”

Then senators will face the question of whether or not they want to call witnesses to witness.

On the first day of opening arguments, Schiff appealed to the senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to draw on the intention of the Founding Fathers of the nation to provide the remedy for deposition and removal. He spoke directly with the Republicans to vote to expel Trump from his position to “protect our democracy.”

Holding the room proved difficult. Most senators sat at their desks everywhere, according to the rules, although some stretched their legs, behind the desks, or against the back wall of the room. Sometimes they yawned. Republicans sometimes grinned quietly at the presentation of Schiff and the lesser-known house democrats who prosecuted the case.

Almost nine long hours of arguing, the empty seats became clearly visible. Some lawmakers ran through the hall to appear on television. Visitors thinner from the galleries, a brief pause in protest and is removed by the Capitol police.

The deposition is set against the backdrop of the 2020 elections. All four senators who are democratic presidential candidates sit outside the campaign track, sitting as jury members.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that the public was slightly more inclined to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump from office than say that it shouldn’t, 45% to 40 %. But a significant percentage, 14%, said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump must allow top assistants to appear as witnesses during the trial. About 7 in 10 said that, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

The strategy of more witnesses, however, seemed anything but certain. Republicans rejected the democratic efforts to get Trump’s assistants, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify in back-to-back votes earlier this week.

Senators would probably repeat that rejection next week and exclude any chance of new testimonials.

Republicans remained enthusiastic for a quick trial. However, Trump’s legal team gave an opportunity to submit a motion on Wednesday to reject the case, acknowledging that there were not enough Republican votes to support it.

The White House legal team has not challenged Trump’s actions in its lawsuits and presentations. But the lawyers insist that the president did nothing wrong.

___

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and Bill Barrow in Osage, Iowa, contributed to this report.